'Hard-working' Wolves out to maintain finals spot with victory Sydney Olympic

Hard work has been the one constant Lachlan Scott has noticed during the Wollongong Wolves good run of form in recent weeks.
The Wolves captain is adamant this hard work has played a big part in propelling the David Carney-coached outfit into the finals spots in the National Premier League NSW Men's competition.
Scott expects his team-mates to continue working hard as the Wolves look to extend their six-game unbeaten run this Sunday when they battle Sydney Olympic at WIN Stadium.
The match against Labinot Haliti's Olympic doubles as a charity match fundraiser for KidsWish, and comes hot on the heels of the Wolves jumping to the crucial sixth-spot on the ladder after Western Sydney were deducted six competition points for their fans "antisocial behaviour" in matches against Sydney United on May 5 and Sydney Olympic a week later.
Scott said the Wolves could ill-afford to concern themselves with what other teams were doing and instead needed to continue doing what has worked for them over the last six to seven weeks.
"What we're looking at now is trying to get up the table as much as we can and hopefully bring a home final to Wollongong. That will definitely be our main goal," he said.
"It's good to see we are in good form at the moment. Hopefully we can keep that rolling but you don't want to get too ahead of yourselves at the same time. We just got to focus on this week's game and hopefully get the result."
Scott added it was important the team stuck to what's worked for them well in recent weeks.
"All the boys have been putting in that extra bit of effort and it's paying off," he said.
"We went through that little bit of a slump but we always knew we had the team to go on a run at some point. All the boys have come together and put their heads down and have been working hard.
"I think we're working better together now than we sort of were in the first stage of the season.
"I think our combination play and our chemistry has been a bit better, just getting to know each other even more than we already have and things like that are quite important.
"I think we just keep going with what we've been doing and hopefully it keeps providing us with more good results."
Ninth-placed Sydney Olympic head to Wollongong also in good form, having picked up 10 points from a possible 12 in their last four games.
This is not lost on Scott.
"They got a very good team on paper but for whatever reason they probably haven't lived up to their expectations this year but in recent weeks they've started to play really well and have picked up a few wins, so they might be finding a bit of form as well.
"But we can only look at what we're doing and we just got to focus on playing well and hopefully entertaining the fans that come out to watch us this weekend."
Sunday's game kicks-off at 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.