'We have no pressure': young Rangers out for first IPL win against South Coast

Corrimal Rangers coach Dez Giraldi says his side has 'no pressure' on them and is confident of a win in round 17 of the Illawarra Premier League against South Coast United.
The young Rangers are still yet to register a win in the IPL this season, but Giraldi - who came into the role as coach midway through the season - said there had been plenty of positives to take in his short time at the club.
The coach knows too well however that wins are the only form of currency going forward if the side wants to get off the foot of the ladder.
Corrimal were on the end of an 8-0 loss at the hands of Wollongong United last round, however the coach said the team showed plenty of positives the week prior in a 1-1 draw with Cringila.
"We've got to go out there and get the three points. There's no two ways about it," Giraldi said.
"I think that game against Crini showed me that the group is capable of competing with anyone. We've obviously had a bit of bad luck, and we just need to get the rub of the green at times. But we've got a good group of players who are committed.
"Obviously results didn't go our way at the start of the season, but the important thing for us to to put it behind us because you can't change what's already happened. You can only influence what you do in the future.
"We are just trying to make sure we shore up structurally, albeit that didn't work too well at the weekend. But it's really just about self confidence and making sure the guys are clear on what their roles are and understanding the importance of going out to compete and give it everything they've got.
"I'm not panicked in any way or stressed. We have no pressure and we're not under any pressure at all. The pressure sits with every other team that we play, because they're going out there expecting to beat us."
Giraldi said he had thoroughly enjoyed coaching at the club since he was appointed back in May. He added that Greg Valic's South Coast United would provide a stern test and that his team would be backing its game plan to get the job done.
"I'm passionate about the club and I love what I do," he said.
"Greg's done a good job there and they've got a solid outfit. We're going to have to battle because they've got some good results against Coniston and Wollongong Olympic this season. They've shown that they can compete with some of the best clubs in the league.
"For us, it's just another day at the office. It doesn't matter who we play. We have our philosophy and our game plan."
Wet weather robbed Bulli of a chance to return to their spiritual home Balls Paddock against Wollongong United, and also forced the postponement of Tarrawanna versus Port Kembla and Coniston against Olympic.
On Sunday, July 7 Crehan Park is set to host Cringila up against the White Eagles which is another huge game.
The Lions need the win to cement themselves in the top five, whilst APWE will look to keep pace in the title race. The other game set to be played this weekend is Helensburgh up against Shellharbour at Ian McLennan Park.
