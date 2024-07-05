Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The big wet claims first victim with Illawarra Rugby League round 11 off

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 5 2024 - 11:22am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wet weather has forced round 11 of the Illawarra Rugby League competition to be postponed. Picture by Adam McLean
Wet weather has forced round 11 of the Illawarra Rugby League competition to be postponed. Picture by Adam McLean

All three games of the Illawarra Rugby League round 11 have been postponed due to ongoing rain in the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.