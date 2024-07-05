The big wet claims first victim with Illawarra Rugby League round 11 off

All three games of the Illawarra Rugby League round 11 have been postponed due to ongoing rain in the region.
IRL made the announcement via social media on Friday morning (July 5).
"Please be advised that due to ground conditions, player safety and ongoing wet weather, all senior rugby league in the Illawarra has been washed out this weekend," the governing body said in a statement.
There was a big game in store with Wests taking on Collegians, with leaders De La Salle set to host Dapto, and Corrimal set to take on defending premiers Thirroul.
De La Salle continues to lead the competition with 12 points, whilst Wests and Collies are second and third respectively on eight points. Below them are Thirroul, and Dapto on seven points, whilst Corrimal are on two with the solitary win this season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.