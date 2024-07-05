Wollongong, expect all the stories Michael Hing couldn't mention on The Project

Comedian Michael Hing has secrets. And he wants to share them at The Wollongong Comedy Festival.
If you're familiar with his work on TV's The Project or maybe on the drive program he co-hosted on Triple J, then the one-nighter at The Music Lounge on Saturday, July 6, is for you.
He's ready to spill: "I want to talk about all the behind-the-scenes stuff you can't talk about on air, like ever.
"The show is stories from Triple J, stories from working on The Project and just opinions and jokes that wouldn't work on those platforms.
"There's no producer in my ear telling me I can and can't say stuff, and this an opportunity for me to say stuff without broadcasting restrictions."
And then there's the downfall of society. Expect to learn about that, too.
But be warned, there's an entire generation of potential audience members who aren't welcome.
"I don't want any Boomers coming," Michael said. "This isn't for Tories, not for Boomers, and it's not for anyone who owns multiple properties.
"It's not for rich people and it's not for conservative losers."
According to Michael, if you fit any of the above categories, you just won't have a good time.
But wait - he has balanced out the ledger with people who should indeed get along.
"I guess I'll be talking about leaving Triple J and getting married and having a baby ... so I guess there's probably some stuff for young parents and fans."
Wollongong won't be a new experience for Michael, as he grew up in Sutherland and went to Caringbah High School, and cited "semi-regular beach days" here.
In a weird, convoluted way, he also credits the University of Wollongong for playing a role in his now-successful career as a multi-platform presenter, podcaster and actor.
"I was a keen musician growing up like a lot of Chinese kids who are whipped by their parents into playing the piano for several hours a day. And I applied for some music program at Wollongong uni.
"I did the interview and I guess I must have been such a weird, annoying kid - I don't really remember - but I must have just bombed the interview so hard."
"I never heard from them again, which I certainly don't hold against them because I think they probably made the right choice."
Michael's memories of our city aren't all bad: he's a wildly enthusiastic fan of ... Amigos Mexican Restaurant on Kiera Street.
"I reckon for the past 10 years I've been going with my wife and our friends to Amigos."
While he declares the food "perfectly fine", it's an unusual charm that pulls him back time and again
"The funniest thing about this restaurant is that they have a menu for just hot sauces.
"The menu for the hot sauces is scandalous."
"It's like the most awkward thing ... we go there to force our friends to order from the Amigos hot sauce menu."
