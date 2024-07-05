Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Building Commissioner's safety worries at Dunmore owner-builder homes

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
July 6 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the construction concerns Building Commissioner David Chandler uncovered on an owner-builder home in Dunmore. The commissioner highlighted the safety problems on site. Pictures by David Chandler
Some of the construction concerns Building Commissioner David Chandler uncovered on an owner-builder home in Dunmore. The commissioner highlighted the safety problems on site. Pictures by David Chandler

While some Illawarra construction companies have gotten the attention of the Building Commissioner, owner-builders haven't been allowed to slip through the cracks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.