Bunch of 'best mates' in Balgownie FC's U15 boys team search for Cup glory

Balgownie JFC's U15 boys will go in search of another grand final berth in the Football NSW State Cup when they take on Collaroy Cromer this Sunday, July 7 at Ian McLennan Park.
The Earle Canvin-coached team are still well in the hunt for back-to-back Cups after claiming the trophy in 2023, in the U14 age group.
Not much has changed in that time with the team still winning games and most importantly, enjoying their football, according to Canvin.
"The big reasons why we've been so successful is because the boys have played together for a while," he said.
"They're actually best mates off the field. In school holidays they're out together, even one of them is a budding barber. He turned his garage into a barbershop and they all go there every Saturday.
"The journey for them is as much about friendship as it is the football."
Canvin said reaching another final would be no formality however, with the northern suburbs-based Collaroy Cromer set to be a tough test. The coach said his Rangers team were quite familiar with their upcoming semi-final opponents.
"The team we're playing against, we've got history," Canvin explained.
"We beat them in the semi-final of the State Cup before and also the Champions of Champions as well. They're a very good football team. They won the Manly association league four years in a row. I went and watched them last week in the quarter final and they won the game with 10 players.
"They've got some guys that are technically very good and have got massive motors on them. You have to earn the right to beat them."
Kickoff for the match on Sunday is 11am.
Bulli FC's U13 girls team have already qualified for State Cup grand final, set to be played at Cromer Park Manly next weekend on July 13. Kickoff 9am.
They will face either Dee Why or Belrose-Terrey Hills, with that semi-final set to be played on Sunday, July 7.
