IMB apologises over branch closures, union wants jobs pledge in writing

The United Services Union says it will be keeping a close eye on the IMB Bank's branch closures at Woonona and Unanderra after promises no staff would lose their jobs.
IMB has announced it will close both branches in September, saying it's because growing numbers of customers are using online banking instead of local branches.
The bank has apologised to older customers who rely on its branches, and said they will be given assistance to learn online banking if they wish.
These are the first Illawarra branch closures since IMB became a mutual bank in 2015.
IMB vowed the staff at Woonona and Unanderra would not be put out of a job, and would have positions at the bank's other branches in Wollongong.
United Services Union (USU) general secretary Graeme Kelly said these assurances should be put in writing.
"IMB has assured the union no workers at the Unanderra and Woonona branches will lose their job, and no casual workers will lose any hours, they'll be deployed to other branches or roles within IMB," he said.
"We will be holding them to that assurance.
"The union is expecting to see assurances of job security in new roles delivered to staff in writing imminently, and comprehensive transition plans."
An IMB spokeswoman said it was engaging with the union on helping bank workers into new positions.
" We confirm no roles will be made redundant because of this change and have committed to offering our team members at Woonona and Unanderra roles at other local IMB branches, ensuring they can continue to serve our members face-to-face," the spokeswoman said.
"Our focus now is to work with each employee on a smooth transition to a role that works for them and our members. We continue to engage in good faith directly with the USU.
He said bank staff were worried about the effect of the branch closures on older or less mobile customers.
IMB figures show more than half the customers at Unanderra (58 per cent) and Woonona (52 per cent) also use other branches. For the 42 and 48 per cent, respectively, of customers who use only the local branch, the lack of ATMs post-September will be an additional hardship.
"Obviously many of our members at the Unanderra and Woonona branches of IMB are disappointed as they have strong connections with local IMB members, whether they be local mums and dads or local businesses," Mr Kelly said.
"Union members at Unanderra and Woonona have told us they are concerned the branch closures could disproportionately affect those who are less comfortable with digital banking or who have limited mobility, especially older people, making it harder for them to access banking services."
The IMB spokeswoman said staff would be helping customers transition to online banking before September, if they want to do so.
"We understand this change to our branch network will inconvenience some of our members, and we apologise for this," she said.
"Our priority is to ensure that all our members, regardless of their preferred banking method, receive the support they need to manage their finances comfortably and securely.
"We understand not all members are comfortable with internet banking, and we are committed to providing continued face-to-face banking services for members at our 12 Illawarra branch locations, including those within 4km of the Woonona and Unanderra branches.
"Additionally, over the next three months, our teams will be available to assist any members who may need help transitioning to digital banking services, should they wish to do so."
From Woonona, the closest IMB branches remaining open will be Thirroul and Corrimal, each less than 4km from Woonona.
Once the Unanderra branch is closed, the nearest IMB branches will be Figtree (2.7km away) and Dapto (6.9km away).
IMB was founded as a mutual building society in 1880.
An earlier version of this story said these were the first branch closures since IMB became a bank. They are the first branch closures Illawarra since IMB became a bank and the first in the Illawarra for 15 years. A Newcastle branch had earlier been closed.
