Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged Albion Park drug-cooking kingpin makes bid for bail

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 5 2024 - 6:39pm, first published 4:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrest Matthew Joel Purches at his Albion Park home on June 5. Picture supplied by NSW Police Force
Police arrest Matthew Joel Purches at his Albion Park home on June 5. Picture supplied by NSW Police Force

An Albion Park man stands accused of running a drug operation that manufactured large commercial quantities of MDMA - totalling thousands of pills - in a Yallah warehouse.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.