Alleged Albion Park drug-cooking kingpin makes bid for bail

An Albion Park man stands accused of running a drug operation that manufactured large commercial quantities of MDMA - totalling thousands of pills - in a Yallah warehouse.
Matthew Joel Purches made a bid for bail at Wollongong Local Court on Friday, July 5, a month after he was arrested in a raid.
That followed a five-month investigation into the 35-year-old and two co-accused, Rhett Lee Doherty and Jay Davies, during which police allegedly identified a criminal enterprise with connections to organised crime syndicates around the state.
Court documents outlining the allegations indicated there was extensive covert physical, video and audio surveillance of Purches and his alleged co-offenders during the course of the investigation.
In April police allegedly uncovered inside a man's hire truck in southern Sydney prohibited substances used to make drugs, equipment, and 1.645 kilograms of red 'Donkey Kong'-stamped MDMA pills.
Earlier that day the man had allegedly picked up the items at an Albion Park Rail address linked to Purches and Doherty; police alleged they had supplied the drugs.
Investigators installed surveillance devices inside a warehouse unit in Yallah, where Purches and Doherty were allegedly detected making MDMA pills for about 12 hours on May 22, 2024.
Police alleged a scrap of cardboard Purches was seen writing on, which was later found and seized by investigators, had formulas for the manufacture of nearly 15,000 MDMA pills totalling almost 10 kilograms.
That same day the two men allegedly dropped off almost seven kilograms of MDMA pills to the Albion Park Rail address, while Purches also allegedly took drug-making equipment to Davies' Tullimbar home.
Several days later, Purches and Davies were seen inside the warehouse and had a discussion allegedly related to the supply of drugs.
Police later carried out a covert search of the warehouse and Purches' vehicle, where they allegedly discovered items associated with drug making, packaging containing cocaine residue, MDMA residue, and more than one kilogram of MDMA tablets.
It was also alleged they caught Purches on video weighing cocaine.
On the morning of June 5, police carried out a series of raids on the homes of Purches and his two co-accused, as well as associated properties.
At Purches' home they allegedly seized MDMA pills, firearm ammunition and more than $62,590 in cash, among other items.
Items allegedly found at his co-accuseds' homes and other properties included MDMA and cocaine, almost $11,500 in cash, a pill press, prescription medications, a cutting agent used in the production of MDMA, and a rifle.
Police also seized a truck, and a 2000 Porsche 996 Turbo Purches bought for $87,000, allegedly with money made from the MDMA.
Purches was charged with three counts of supplying a large commercial quantity of drugs, another four counts of drug supply, manufacturing a large commercial quantity of drugs, two counts of dealing with the proceeds of crime, knowingly allowing a premises to be used as a drug premises, directing a criminal group, possessing ammunition without a licence, and not complying with a digital access order.
On Friday, defence lawyer Matt Ward conceded the allegations were serious but argued that a combination of factors showed why his client's detention was not justified.
Mr Ward said these included the lengthy period Purches would likely wait before the case was resolved; issues regarding his client's knowledge of some of the alleged drugs; and his community ties.
The court heard Purches was the father of two young children, had a partner, and had lived in the region his whole life.
Mr Ward said Purches' criminal history "does not assist him" but his last offence was nine years ago.
He proposed strict bail conditions effectively amounting to house arrest, as well as a $100,000 surety.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Zane Barron said Purches appeared to be the alleged director of the enterprise and argued the prosecution had a strong case.
"We say the risk to the community is great," Sergeant Barron said.
Magistrate Paul Lyon determined that Purches had not shown why his detention was not justified, and refused bail.
Purches will return to court on July 31.
