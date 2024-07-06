'We've been abandoned': The Balgownie family working two jobs to make ends meet

Paul and Skye Barlow are highly-trained professional firefighters who work full-time serving their community, but they still can't make ends meet.
The Balgownie couple have four children, aged 13, 11, 9 and 4, and in the past year or so their mortgage has jumped by an extra $2000 a month.
They are both Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters - Paul at Wollongong station, and Skye at Botany. While Mrs Barlow would love to work closer to her family, it's about a 10-year wait to get a position at an Illawarra fire station.
They say being a firefighter simply doesn't pay enough amid the soaring cost of living, so they're forced away from precious family time to work a second job - Mrs Barlow as a nurse, Mr Barlow as a labourer.
"I'm not the only one, every one I know has to take on a second job just to try and get some more money," Mr Barlow said.
"We do not have the financial means not to have a little bit extra come through. It's just one of those things that I think everyone has to do at the moment."
They're among thousands of professional firefighters across NSW who say they're overworked and underpaid and, amid increasing industrial action, they're cutting back on how often they assist paramedics in an effort to get the government to listen.
Like paramedics and police, they're among the state's public sector employees to be offered a 10.5 per cent pay rise over three years, but the firefighters' union is calling for a 20.5 per cent over three years.
On Friday, July 5, they were among more than 60 firefighters rallying outside Wollongong MP Paul Scully's office on Crown Street.
"I feel that we're totally undervalued for the work we do; we do so much more than just do fires," Mr Barlow said.
"It's a matter of, in the last sort of 12 months, finding $2000 extra a month [for their mortgage], where does that money come from? We haven't been getting pay rises ... you just have to come up with it."
During Friday's rally Wollongong firefighter Stuart James called for action.
"After a decade of being neglected and our pay falling way below the cost of living, we campaign hard to get this government in, we feel like we've been abandoned," he said.
Firefighter Kylie Sharman said the government has failed to recognise what it takes to serve the community.
Click on the photo below to see more pictures from the rally
"We give so much of our lives and time to stay fit, to train to stay on top of what we do, and I think it's just about time that's recognised," the Wollongong Station firefighter said.
Firefighter Justin Beckman said firefighters are asked to do more every year.
"During the COVID period firefighters were on the frontlines of that assisting other emergency services, we weren't rewarded for that work or all the challenges and risks we faced," he said.
Firefighters' industrial action will continue, with Illawarra firefighters to travel to Sydney next week for a rally at NSW Parliament.
Locally, they've already rallied outside the offices of Health Minster Ryan Park and Shellharbour MP Anna Watson.
Fire Brigade Employees Union Illawarra sub-branch secretary Andrew Clark said the campaign is far from over.
"The work we've been doing has increased astronomically over the last 10 years; it's never been remunerated, never been paid for; it should be taken into account."
Paul Scully MP was unable to attend Friday's rally and would not be drawn on whether a 20.5 per cent pay rise over three years was realistic for the NSW Government.
He will meet with FBEU officials next week and said the negotiations were ongoing and he was happy to be a part of that.
