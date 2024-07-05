History created by latest Col Purcell Scholarship recipient Brendan Douglass

Brendan Douglass has created history by becoming the first player from Helensburgh Tigers to win the prestigious Col Purcell Centenary Scholarship.
The 18-year-old was handed his scholarship at a presentation held at the Steelers Club on Friday.
The annual scholarship was introduced in 2012, as the final project of Illawarra Rugby League's Centenary celebrations, to assist and encourage future rugby league youth from the Illawarra and South Coast regions to continue with their selected studies at the University of Wollongong.
The name chosen for the annual award - Col Purcell Centenary Scholarship - is in memory and recognition of the contribution to junior rugby league in the region by Colin Purcell, OAM, who was made a life-member of six local rugby league organisations.
Douglass, the latest winner of the award, is a former Holy Spirit, Bellamb, student who is now studying a Bachelor of Health and Physical Education Degree at UOW.
He played his junior rugby league with Thirroul, before transferring to Helensburgh Tigers for the 2024 season.
Unfortunately Douglass suffered a torn ACL in a trial match, which has kept him out of rugby league for the current season.
Douglass though continues to attend training and has committed to the Tigers senior grades for 2025.
"Rugby league will always be a passion of mine, and the dream to play in the NRL still burns bright," Douglass said.
"However, I also have a passion for teaching sport. I am currently studying for a Bachelor of Physical Education at the University of Wollongong. Sport has always held a significant place and passion in my life, which is why I chose to pursue this degree.
"Receiving the Col Purcell scholarship is a profound honour that holds a special place for both me and my family.
"This scholarship alleviates a significant portion of the financial costs associated with my studies and provides me with the necessary resources such as textbooks, study materials and university fees to excel academically.
"To me, this scholarship is not just financial aid but an investment in my future. It allows me to focus more on my studies, enabling me to share my passion for sport by educating the next generation.
"This scholarship also allows me to stay dedicated, connected and committed to the Illawarra rugby league."
The previous winners of the annual award are 2013 - Zack Baker (Wests); 2014 - Brendan Woods (Wests); 2015 - Max Bailey (Thirroul); 2016 - Riley Lord (Thirroul); 2017 - Jackson Walsh (Collegians); 2018 - Jack Butler (Collegians); 2019 - Riley Graham (Thirroul); 2020 - Chelsea Aylett (Woonona-Bulli); 2021 - Keele Brown (Illawarra Tasha Gale) and Benjamin Lavender (Illawarra S. G. Ball); 2022 - Will Olteanu (Thirroul) and 2023 - Michael Mouawad (Thirroul).
"Throughout my studies., the Col Purcell Scholarship has done and continues to produce great things within the Illawarra rugby league and those studying at university," Douglass said.
"I would like to extend my deepest thanks to the donors once again for selecting me.........I'm truly grateful for being the recipient of this prestige award."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.