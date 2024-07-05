City living at its stylish best

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Step inside this thoughtfully designed townhouse and discover the beauty of simplicity.
A generous open plan kitchen/living/dining space connects to a private northeast facing space with outdoor entertaining area and grassed yards, perfect for play, recreation or retreat.
The exquisite contemporary kitchen features quartz island bench with breakfast bar and storage as well as matte black sink and tapware.
Bedrooms one and two include mirrored built-in robes, the main bedroom with walk-in robe and elegant new en suite with hobless rain shower and refined finishes.
The deluxe family bathroom offers a taste of understated luxury with freestanding tub and separate walk-in shower with marble wall and floor tiling and stylish matte black tapware.
Natural finishes in a restrained palette create a sense of calm and features include lime washed hybrid timber flooring, plantation shutters and smart tech appointments.
Secreted away in the prime north eastern end position of the development, the townhouse is far removed from the disruption of traffic and passers by. Enjoy direct access to a pedestrian pathway just 50m from Crown Street, a 10-minute drive to City Beach and vibrant Wollongong CBD shopping and dining less than five minutes from home.
