Big wet fails to rain on Group Seven's flagship NAIDOC Round

The big wet has failed to rain on Group Seven's flagship NAIDOC Round, with all four matches to proceed this weekend.
Though to ensure all first-grade games go ahead, a revised round 13 draw was required. with all four games having to be played on Sunday, July 7.
The good news for fans is that there will be two blockbuster double-headers.
Those who go to Cec Glenholmes Oval can watch Warilla-Lake South Gorillas battle Jamberoo Superoos from 1.15pm before catching the Kiama Knights take on the Stingrays of Shellharbour from 3pm.
At the same time there will be two games at Ron Costello Oval, with reigning champions Gerringong Lions playing Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs from 1.15pm before competition leaders Shellharbour Sharks search for a 11th straight win when they take on the visiting Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles from 3pm.
Gerringong coach Scott Stewart praised Group Seven for the work it has done to get games on this weekend.
"The Group's doing all it can to keep the comp running. We definitely wouldn't be able to play on our field," he said.
"I think the Group has done a good job. Starting off they were firstly trying to have first-grade sorted but now I think they've managed to get everyone spread around everywhere, which is pretty unbelievable.
"They need to be congratulated for that."
Stewart added it was also important games were played during NAIDOC Round.
"We got a few indigenous guys in our side and I think the players will appreciate the opportunity to play, especially in a different jersey which has been designed by one of our players, so it probably means a little bit more to them," he said.
"We're definitely looking forward to it.
"We've been playing some good consistent footy. Probably within games we've been a little bit up and down, but we've managed to get through, so we can't complain where we're sitting."
The Lions sit in second spot but Stewart is expecting a tough showdown against the fifth-placed Bulldogs.
"They're probably one of the biggest sides seen in Group Seven for a few years so you really have to win that forward battle if you're any chance of beating them.
"Hopefully the ground is not too bad by Sunday.........but we haven't played on a dry track all year.
"I think we might have had one game on a dry field, so we're used to it now but the boys are a bit sick of it actually."
