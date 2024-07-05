Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Big wet fails to rain on Group Seven's flagship NAIDOC Round

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 5 2024 - 2:30pm, first published 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerringong Lions players celebrate scoring a try in their Interclub Challenge victory over Thirroul Butchers Picture by Adam McLean
Gerringong Lions players celebrate scoring a try in their Interclub Challenge victory over Thirroul Butchers Picture by Adam McLean

The big wet has failed to rain on Group Seven's flagship NAIDOC Round, with all four matches to proceed this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.