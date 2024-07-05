A week of track work coming for llawarra rail commuters

The first week of the school holidays will see some Illawarra commuters catching buses instead of trains.
Yep, it's a week of track work.
This weekend, buses replace trains between Dapto, Port Kembla and Central, while the trains will run between Bomaderry, Kiama and Dapto.
For the start of the working week, rail commuters will have to catch a bus between Thirroul and Sutherland.
Additionally, during that week there will be limited trains running between South Coast stations and Bondi Junction during peak periods - and only in the peak direction only.
Express buses will also run between Wollongong, North Wollongong and Sutherland.
The following weekend - July 13-14 - buses will replace trains between Dapto, Port Kembla and Sutherland. Trains will run between Bomaderry, Kiama and Dapto.
"Sydney Trains is carrying out upgrades and essential maintenance work at Waterfall station, including installing new overhead wiring and signalling equipment, upgrading the CCTV and PA systems, and refreshing the tactile paving and line markings," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Work is being carried out during the school holidays when patronage is reduced to minimise disruption to passengers.
"Sydney Trains apologises for the inconvenience and thanks passengers for their patience as we carry out this essential work."
