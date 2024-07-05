Safety worries at Dunmore owner-builder homes and tonight's must-see gig

The ink is hardly dry on the NSW Building Commission's new Wollongong base, and Comissioner David Chandler has been full-pelt, making the presence felt.
This week, he praised the Novello building in Wollongong for its perfect basement, sent his deputy to speak to Shellharbour Council about the Shell Cove development, and took himself down to Dunmore to look at owner-builder constructions.
No one can say Mr Chandler is resting on his laurels.
Reporter Glen Humphries has been closely monitoring the developments, the most recent of which was a warning for owner-builders to ensure their health and safety.
Meanwhile, Nate Scurr, a Five Islands Secondary College student undertaking work experience, joined the newsroom this week.
You can read Nate's story about why an Illawarra anti-war fundraiser was cancelled by Coledale RSL Club and his preview of Michael Hing's Wollongong Comedy Festival gig tonight.
