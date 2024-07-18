Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Entertainment/Entertainment

You can't compete with Olympics

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
July 19 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swimmer Ariarne Titmus shows off her gold at Tokyo in 2020. While the swimming will be a key draw for Australian audiences, we'll be watching any sport that's being competed during the Olympics.
Swimmer Ariarne Titmus shows off her gold at Tokyo in 2020. While the swimming will be a key draw for Australian audiences, we'll be watching any sport that's being competed during the Olympics.

THE SECRETS OF MOUNT OLYMPUS

7.30pm, Sunday, SBS

For those free-to-air networks that couldn't afford to shell out the cash to televised the Olympics, the next few weeks will be a struggle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.