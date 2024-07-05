Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Armed robber who locked staff in safe put behind bars

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
July 6 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sussex Inlet RSL. Picture from Google Maps
Sussex Inlet RSL. Picture from Google Maps

A former Wollongong man who carried out a "terrifying" armed robbery on a Sussex Inlet club and stole over $62,000 will spend at least a decade in jail for his crimes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.