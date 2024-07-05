We're being held hostage by the weather - again

Tell me you know it's the weekend without telling me it's the weekend.
Well, it'll be raining. Obviously.
Or if it's not raining it will have been raining so regularly that the fields won't be in any state to endure any junior sport. And the possibility of senior games is remote, too.
And that's exactly where we are again this weekend.
The Illawarra Rugby League may be off but (as of late Friday); Group Seven's NAIDOC Round is a goer; the Wolves are likely to go-ahead; and Illawarra Rugby is still on while doubt hovers around AFL games.
It's not a new scenario but it is a disappointing one all the same.
In the meantime, read about how Brendan Douglass created history for the Helensburgh Tigers; about some up-and-coming footballers at Balgownie; and the Dragon with her sights set on gold at the Paris Olympic Games.
Have the best weekend you can.
