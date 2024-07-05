Lanterns and smiles light up a cold, dark Port Kembla night

The roads may have been slick with rain again but it didn't make any difference to the happy band of people who joined Port Kembla's annual lantern parade.
Thursday evening's event, a fundraiser for Port Kembla Public School, has been plagued by drizzly weather over the past couple of years.
But again, it barely made a difference.
The fifth annual parade went ahead to the delight of hundreds.
A crew from Fire and Rescue Warrawong along with officers from Lake Illawarra Police Station escorted the parade from Coomaditchie Lagoon to the school before joining in the festivities.
