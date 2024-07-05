Vale SantaFest: Wollongong's Christmas pub crawl calls time

It was Wollongong's official marker of summer - a chance to get together with mates and have a bit of fun and an excuse to get dressed up in your favourite Christmassy outfit and hit the town.
But after 30 years of entertaining tens of thousands of revellers and raising $2.5m for good causes, SantaFest Wollongong is no more.
Organiser Neil Webster said on the second Saturday of December 2024, he plans on having a lie-in and then showing some open homes in his day job at Stone Real Estate.
But the 53-year-old does plan on having some Santa fun in his life and will be joining the Kiama SantaFest in December 2024.
"On the second Saturday of December I'll ideally be doing nothing. I work in real estate so I probably be doing open days. The Kiama event is usually the week before or after so I will aim to do their event and this year it will be nice to not have to get up at 6am and run an event," he said.
SantaFest was the brainchild of Mr Webster in Christmas 1993, when he and 16 friends got together to visit some of Wollongong's drinking holes and spread festive cheer.
That small gathering eventually turned into a major event drawing thousands from the Illawarra and further afield to enjoy some of the city's favourite pubs and, in the spirit of Christmas, raise money for charitable causes.
After celebrating 30 years in 2023, Mr Webster said the decision to fold in 2024 was a little easier.
See the best bits of SantaFest through the years in our gallery below:
Last year Mr Webster had to personally cover some costs of the event as the number of attendees had dropped dramatically since COVID, with 3100 turning out in 2023, compared to highs of 10,000 in 2019.
"Event numbers since Covid have dropped dramatically. Numbers for last year's event topped out at 3100 with the event needing 3400 attendees to break even with the rising costs of associated services, marketing, insurances and ticketing," he said.
He said the event was sadly no longer viable and after 30 years it seemed a good time to stop.
Since its inception, the event has donated over $2.5 million to such charities as the Salvation Army, Disabled Surfers Association of Australia, Escabags and the Disability Trust. Mr Webster said among his favourite parts of the event was being able to give back to the community.
In 2022, the Disabled Surfers Association of Australia received over $8000 through SantaFest which went towards a new trailer to transport the equipment needed for its events.
"My best moment was on the 29th event when we were able to hand over a cheque to the Salvos for $150,000. That was fantastic," Mr Webster said.
Mr Webster estimated that the event had brought in $4m a year to the Wollongong economy with some attendees travelling to Wollongong from areas like Dubbo and beyond.
He said he hoped that regular SantaFest Wollongong fans would now seek out other SantaFest's which have sprung up in the last 30 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.