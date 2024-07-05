Three Wollongong Roller Hawks bound for Paris Paralympics

Three Wollongong Roller Hawks have been named in Australia's wheelchair basketball team for the 2024 Paralympic Games.
Tristan Knowles has grabbed a slice of history as he was named for his sixth Paralympics, while at the other end of the spectrum, Luke Pople will make his games debut.
And if that's not enough, Brett Stibners, a four-time Paralympian and 2008 gold medallist, is one of three assistant coaches for the Paris campaign.
Knowles, who has another six-Games veteran playing alongside him in Shaun Norris, is excited by the make-up of the 12-strong squad.
All up, six will make their Paralympic debuts in the French capital.
"My mind's still blown from taking six first-timers away.
"The responsibility is on our shoulders to go all the way and I know we're ready for that," Knowles said.
"We haven't done it by ourselves, there's a hell of a lot of work that goes into this from our family, friends, employers, support networks.
Knowles, who has a 2008 gold medal and silver from the 2004 and 2012 Paralympics, is pumped: "Time to go to work."
The wheelchair basketball tournament at the Games will be played from August 29 to September 8, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.