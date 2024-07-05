Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Three Wollongong Roller Hawks bound for Paris Paralympics

By Newsroom
July 6 2024 - 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tristan Knowles, left, Brett Stibner and Luke Pople are in Australia's wheelchair basketball squad for the 2024 Paralympics. Pictures by Anna Warr, Adam McLean
Tristan Knowles, left, Brett Stibner and Luke Pople are in Australia's wheelchair basketball squad for the 2024 Paralympics. Pictures by Anna Warr, Adam McLean

Three Wollongong Roller Hawks have been named in Australia's wheelchair basketball team for the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.