Dragons continue to rebuild squad ahead of 'redemption' clash against Roosters

Two players have extended their stay with St George Illawarra ahead of the Dragons clash against the Roosters on Sunday.
On Saturday morning the Dragons announced a one-year contract extension for Jack de Belin. The signing news came just a day after Mathew Feagai had agreed to an extension that will see him remain with the club until at least the end of the 2026 season.
De Belin has played all his 220 NRL games for St George Illawarra since making his debut for the club in 2011. The new deal will keep the 33-year-old at the Red V until at least the end of the 2025 season.
Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan said the extension was good news for the club and de Belin.
"It's taken a bit of time but we were pretty confident we were always going to get there," he said.
'It's a really good thing for the club and Jack. He stays at the club and it's another experienced player for us to have around for another year, so it's great."
Flanagan was also happy to have secured the services of Feagai, who has scored 20 tries in his 55 appearances for the Dragons since debuting in round 9 of 2021.
The 23-year-old was rewarded with a World Cup debut for Samoa in the back end of 2022, scoring a try in the side's win over Greece.
"Mat had probably a bit of a slow start to the season but he played really well in reserve-grade in numerous positions and then when he's come into first grade, he's shown that he's a quality player and he's only going to get better, he's still really young, so there's a lot of good footing in front of him."
Feagai hurt his shoulder in the Dragons last-start win over the Dolphins and will miss the clash against the Roosters but Flanagan expects him to return to the field as early as next week's game against the Broncos or perhaps on the week after the Dragons' bye round.
Flanagan's primary concern though was on having his Dragons ready to perform well against the high-flying Sydney Roosters.
A win for the eighth-placed St George Illawarra at Allianz Stadium will see the Red V draw level on 22 competition points with the Tricolours.
"It's a massive game for us in the context of the season," Flanagan said.
"Where we are on the competition table with a lot of other teams, all these games are really important if you want to play semifinals.
"To play at the back end of the year you got to win some big games from now on, it all starts tomorrow."
It's not lost on Flanagan that the last time the two sides met the Roosters handed the Dragons an Anzac Day thrashing.
On Saturday the Dragons coach reiterated the comments he made after the Dolphins win, that St George Illawarra would be out for redemption against the Roosters.
"I'd like to think that it's in the back of [players] mind, what happened on Anzac Day," Flanagan said.
"The Roosters are a quality football team, they've got some really good athletes in their team but also they can play some football.
"They scored six tries off kicks last time, so we've got a bit of work to do. It's a real challenge for us and we'll see where we're at tomorrow in relation to how much we've improved."
Sam Walker starred on Anzac Day but Flanagan said St George Illawarra could ill-afford to concentrate too much on the gun halfback because that would allow room for the Roosters other strike players to run riot.
"You take your eye off one, someone else will get you," Flanagan said.
"Obviously where we give them the football and controlling the football will be key, as it is in every game.
"Handling their strike players is also important......as is not getting caught up in the emotion of the game, which we probably did on Anzac Day.
"We got caught up with the emotion of the day and what it meant and forgot about going out and playing football.
"So tomorrow we need to make sure that we go to the game ready to play.
"We've got a plan, we've trained well this week, there's no excuses, we go there tomorrow expecting to win."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.