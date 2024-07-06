Steelers resilient despite first round defeat in Harvey Norman Premiership

Steelers Harvey Norman Women's Premiership coach Jamie Szczerbanik said his team showed 'great resilience' despite an opening round defeat to the defending premiers, Mounties.
The Steelers went down 8-4 in tough conditions at Aubrey Keech Reserve in Sydney on Saturday, July 6 to kickoff the HNWP season.
Despite the loss, the side's coach said he felt happy with a number of aspects of the performance to start the season.
"The conditions played a part in the game," Szczerbanik said.
"Our biggest weapon is our speed and the conditions didn't really allow us to wind up and we had to roll the sleeves up and muscle up for long periods of time. The resilience that the girls showed for the entire game to play in conditions that suited the bigger team was great.
"For round one, it was a high quality game. It was one of those games where we always felt like we were in control of it. We just came up with errors at crucial times throughout the second half, which eventually cost us in the end."
Mounties went into half time with a 4-0 lead, before the score was extended to 8-0 just after the break. Jordyn Preston was the Steelers try scorer on the day, scoring in the dying embers, but it was too little, too late.
Szczerbanik heaped praise on Preston, as well as Mackenzie Lear following the game.
"The three middle forwards including Mackenzie Lear, Hope Miller and Jordan Preston were outstanding and probably the best three today."
Steelers fans will have the chance to watch the team locally next week on Sunday, July 14 when the side takes on Wests Tigers in round two at Collegians Sports Complex. Kickoff is 2pm.
