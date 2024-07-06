'We've been abandoned': The family working two jobs to make ends meet

Paul and Skye Barlow are highly trained professional firefighters who work full-time serving their community, but they still struggle to make ends meet.
They're among thousands across NSW who say they're overworked and underpaid and want to see change.
It's fairly common for firefighters to have a second job, but in recent years, it has become necessary to pay the mortgage.
For Mr and Mrs Barlow, that involves working as a labourer and a nurse, when they're not on shift protecting their communities.
Reporter Nadine Morton spoke to the Barlows and other Illawarra firefighters about why they are fronting NSW MP's offices, including Member for Wollongong Paul Scully and Member for Keira Ryan Park.
