Helensburgh put four past Shellharbour to keep in touch with IPL finals spots

Helensburgh has kept themselves within touching distance of the Illawarra Premier League finals spots with a convincing 4-1 win against Shellharbour in round 17.
The Thistle were three goals up inside half an hour thanks to a double from Josh O'Hanlon, and a strike from Kade Kinsella.
Shellharbour fought back valiantly from there and could have quite easily scored at the end of the first half with big chances falling to Tommy Markovski and Valentino Merxhushi.
Rod Williams' team did have a goal back with 15 minutes to play when Aleksandar Duckinoski tapped the ball home for 3-1, before Helensburgh's super sub Cody Cuthbertson put the result beyond doubt at 4-1.
The victory sees Helensburgh go within one point of Cringila in fifth, however the Lions have played one less game than the Thistle.
Helensburgh coach Paul Michlmayr said the win was crucial following a last week's loss to Port Kembla.
"It was really important after last week's defeat that we bounced back in this one and stayed on that right path," Michlmayr said.
"We changed our formation up a bit. We tried to put more players in attack, which really helped us to connect on a field of this size so we were closer to each other. It allowed us to play a bit more and connect.
"It was really pleasing and we had to bounce back. We worked hard in any way we could this week with the wet weather. But the football we played was really impressive. If we can play like that, we can be a danger."
The threat up front of O'Hanlon, Kinsella, and Liam Unicomb was particularly impressive, according to Michlmayr.
"It's given us a focal point," the coach explained.
"Before, we had one target and then two wide guys that were too disconnected. So now with those two guys [O'Hanlon and Kinsella] and then a bit of speed off them, it makes for exciting stuff.
"When we're bouncing off them and they're playing well together, I think they can only improve from here."
Helensburgh will have a quick turnaround (weather permitting) when they face Bulli at Rex Jackson Oval on Wednesday, July 10.
"I'm happy for the quick turnaround. We'll do a light session on Tuesday, and then be ready to go for Wednesday," Michlmayr added.
Shellharbour will dust themselves off for their midweek Bert Bampton Cup semi-final against Port Kembla on Tuesday, July 9. The winner of that game will face Bulli in the final on July 14 at Wetherall Park.
The fixture was moved to the synthetic Ian McLennan Park in Kembla Grange due to the ongoing rain forcing the closure of grounds across the region.
There were some great combinations early from O'Hanlon and Kinsella, and the pair combined to win a penalty. O'Hanlon converted to make it 1-0 after 13 minutes.
Shellharbour should have equalised when Merxhushi cut the ball back to the edge of the area from the left wing to Jayden Branovski, who blazed it over the crossbar.
Williams' side would not take long to rue that missed chance, with Burgh going up the other end to score - again via O'Hanlon - and it was 2-0.
Not long after it was 3-0 with Kinsella getting in on the act in the 31st minute. It was well worked from Benjamin Watts to create the goal, and the Thistle no.9 converted.
From there, Shellharbour fought back into the game and had two key chances just before the break.
First it was Markovski who was played in behind and forced a decent save from goalkeeper Luke Morgan, before Merxhushi missed a header from close range via a Duckinoski cross.
Shellharbour finally had their goal in the 76th minute through Duckinoski and for a fleeting moment, it was game on at 3-1.
But that was put to bed five minutes from time when substitution Cuthbertson went on a darting run and squeezed the ball home at the near post to kill the game at 4-1.
In the only other IPL fixture set to be played this round on Saturday, July 6, South Coast United will host Corrimal. Kickoff is 7pm.
