Young Tech-Waratahs overcome gallant Wollongong Vikings in Illawarra rugby

A dominant second half showing propelled Tech-Waratahs to a 38-14 victory over a gallant Wollongong Vikings at Saunders Oval on Saturday.
The visiting Vikings though can take heart from an improved showing, especially in the first-half where they outscored the Tahs 14-12.
But there looked like only one winner once the home side hit the front early in the second half when centre Tarnz Ravaru crossed for a smart try out wide.
Tech would cross for three more unanswered tries through Jack Tully and Tyla O'Brien as well as a penalty try.
Young halfback O'Brien also scored a five-pointer in the first half and kicked a conversion to finish with a personal tally of 12 points.
But it was his team-mate Eli Sinoti who was without doubt the best player on the paddock.
Sinoti was wearing the number 11 jersey but one of the best players in the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition more often than not played like a fly-half.
Sinoti was at the heart of everything Tech-Tahs did good, setting up most of their tries.
He didn't cross for a try of his own but gave up a certain five-pointer for himself when he passed the ball to O'Brien when he could have easily scored himself.
Speaking to the Mercury after the match, Sinoti said he was just happy to play his part in guiding the young Tech-Waratahs to victory.
"it was a scrappy first half but we were much better in the second half," he said.
"We've been struggling all season with numbers and the majority of our squad are only aged 17 to 19 years old but they really stepped up today, like they have stepped up every week.
"I think we had like 22 players that played both grades, so good effort to them for turning up every week.
"I'm just happy with the win."
While Tech ran out comfortable 24-point winners in the end, they were second best for most of the first half as the Vikings crossed for a penalty try and a five-pointer to their inspirational captain Max Swanenberg to head to the break 14-12 in front.
Tech though would go on to score 26 unanswered points in the second stanza much to the pleasure of Sinoti.
"I was really happy with how well our young guys played today," he said.
"I think our young guys like Blake Sharman, Jack Tully, Noah Tully, these guys are actually still at school, so they're playing CHS rugby as well as playing first grade, were great.
"I'm just proud that they have a crack and they don't shy away from the tough stuff.
"So it's rewarding even more for me watching it because I love watching kids having a crack.
"That was definitely the best part of today's win."
Meantime, Camden downed Shamrocks 36-25 at Ocean Park in the only other round 12 fixture played on Saturday.
The home side Shamrocks actually led 16-10 at halftime but the visitors hit back hard in the second half to outscore the home side 26-9 to secure Camden their seventh win from 10 outings.
