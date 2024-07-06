Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I'm grateful:' Helensburgh's BMX champ Saya Sakakibara off to Paris Olympics

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 6 2024 - 8:02pm, first published 7:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saya Sakakibara is off to the Paris Olympics with the history making BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing and Mountain Bike Cross-Country Team (Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS)
Saya Sakakibara is off to the Paris Olympics with the history making BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing and Mountain Bike Cross-Country Team (Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS)

Southlake Illawarra BMX Club star Saya Sakakibara is off to her second Olympics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.