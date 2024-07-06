'I'm grateful:' Helensburgh's BMX champ Saya Sakakibara off to Paris Olympics

Southlake Illawarra BMX Club star Saya Sakakibara is off to her second Olympics.
The reigning World Cup BMX champion from Helensburgh has been selected in Australia's history making BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing and Mountain Bike Cross-Country Team for the Paris Olympics.
The 24-year-old took an extended break from competition after her semi-final crash at the Tokyo Olympics of 2021 which left her with lingering concussion symptoms.
But she has since picked up the pieces from the horror crash and has produced world-class results over the last 12 to 18 months, which has her targeting gold in Paris.
Sakakibara joins two Australian bike riders who will make history in Paris as two of only three female cyclists to compete at four Olympics.
BMX racer Lauren Reynolds and mountain bike cross country rider Rebecca Henderson will join Anna Meares as the only female Australian cyclists to compete at four Olympics.
They'll join defending BMX freestyle gold medallist Logan Martin, who is out to go back-to-back, in the six-member team.
Tokyo Olympian Sakakibara is out to make amends, with debutant Izaac Kennedy completing the BMX racing team.
Sakakibara hits Paris in incredible form, notching four gold and two silver from the six BMX Racing World Cup events in the 2023/24 season.
"I am overwhelmed with feelings of gratitude," she said.
"I am grateful for the people around me, who helped me pick up the pieces from the last Games and carry onto this one.
"To be given a second opportunity to compete at an Olympic Games is truly gratifying. Getting to this point is already a big achievement but the job isn't done yet!
"With a month to go, I am in the south of France - I had some time riding on the Olympic Track, and it's head down, going through the last phase of training to be at peak condition for August. I feel confident in my team and what we are doing, I'm excited and nervous!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.