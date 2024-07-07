Hoons carve up football ovals causing misery for Illawarra clubs

Police are investigating after hoons on trail bikes carved up two local football ovals north of Wollongong , adding further misery to local clubs that have been hit by wet weather.
Three motorcycles were seen riding across Bulli Junior Football Club's grounds at Trinity Row, Bulli , on Saturday, July 6, leaving behind them trails of churned-up grass and muddy lines.
Games had been called off at the club due to wet weather, with 700 of the club's players benched to protect pitches, but the bikers' left mud splattered up the clubhouse walls and the pitches in wrecked.
Community members said a trio of bikers was also seen driving along the beachside bike path between Woonona and Bellambi, carving up the grassy strip and buzzing cyclists.
Later in the day, multiple bikes were seen riding around Towradgi Park, churning up Fernhill Junior Football Club's home ground. It is understood police were called, but the bikes road off before anyone could be caught.
"It's frustrating. I've been down to take a look. The only saving grace is the ground is so soft. If we have a team of people flattening it, it might be alright," said Tim Fielding, president of Fernhill Junior Football Club.
On Sunday morning 10-year-old Fernhill junior player Isaac Broers (pictured above) was at the field inspecting the damage.
A member of Bulli Junior Football Club spoke of the act's mindlessness, which means volunteers must spend time rectifying the damage.
"I hope they catch them. Grass grows back, but it puts us back a bit and takes someone's time and effort to get the fields back in order," he said.
Wollongong Police District are asking anyone with any information about the incidents to come forward to help with their investigation.
"Officers attached to Wollongong Police District have commenced an investigation following reports a number of parks at Bulli and Towradgi had been vandalised. Police have been told a number of motorcycles damaged the grass at parks in the area.," a spokesperson said.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.