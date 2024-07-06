Five tips for eating out safely in the Illawarra if gluten's your enemy

Ben Hampton knows the implications of the slightest trace of gluten hitting the wrong person's dinner plate.
As a coeliac who needs a gluten-free diet, he's been laid low by cross-contaminated food many times.
Since being diagnosed, the gardener from Bowral has made it his mission to better inform the hundreds of thousands in Australia who live with the chronic auto-immune condition, coeliac disease, or need a gluten-free diet.
"We can't always eliminate all of the risks if it isn't a 100 per cent dedicated gluten-free venue, there are still many precautions we can take," Mr Hampton said.
He shared much of this information at Wollongong's first 'Gluten Free Evening' in June.
If you're part of the gluten-free community, check out Mr Hampton's five tips to help you dine out safely.
It's important to know the reputation of the venue & their overall knowledge of making safe gluten-free food. The Find Me Gluten Free App is dedicated to listing coeliac-friendly restaurants, cafes or venues which have either gluten-free menus or options. Users can leave star ratings and and reviews. It's always important to remember it is one individual's experience.
Ringing and asking a front-of-house staff member is a good place to start. It's crucial you state if you have coeliac disease and explain the severity of the condition, especially if you were to ingest any amount of gluten (even from cross-contamination). I state I have coeliac disease and wait for a response.
Ask how the venue prepares gluten-free food in the kitchen. For example: Do you have a dedicated gluten-free fryer? Do you have separate utensils, chopping boards and an area to prepare and make the gluten-free food? Is the kitchen aware of cross-contamination & how do you avoid this?
Make use of social media. There are so many dedicated gluten-free Facebook groups now. Gluten Free Illawarra is a great resource. There are also many Instagram accounts to follow for recommendations.
If you can, go to the venue early or when it's quiet to avoid their rush periods. A Google search will usually help determine the busy times. Inform the venue you have coeliac disease or you are strictly gluten-free for health reasons. Reiterate this several times to get the message across if needed. Most venues understand the severity of coeliac disease but if you simply say "I'm gluten-free" some may think they don't need to take it as seriously, deeming it more of a lifestyle diet. Ask if they have a gluten-free menu.
Perhaps ask: Are all the ingredients in this dish gluten-free? Are all your sauces, spices & seasonings gluten-free? What are the easiest dishes to make gluten-free? Some dishes are mostly naturally gluten-free so this can be an effective method. Often these are dishes include: meat, vegetables, fish, etc. If the waitstaff are unsure, ask them to double-check with the kitchen. You'll be surprised how accommodating restaurants can be when you are patient and kind when asking.
It's critical to speak up for yourself and clearly communicate your need for a safe gluten-free meal. It can be difficult to communicate your need for 100 per cent gluten-free food as it can often feel like you're being pushy or demanding. However, for those of us with coeliac disease, food is our prescription for health.
You'll see 'GF' (gluten-free), 'can be made gluten-free', 'GFO (gluten-free option), low gluten, gluten-friendly (personally can't stand this term!) or something similar on certain menu items.
Inquire about the specific preparation of these meals: Is there a separate gluten-free area in which the food is prepared? Is there a dedicated gluten-free fryer? This is an important one as many venues offer gluten-free fries or other gluten-free fried food even though they are made in the same fryer as gluten-containing food which will be cross-contaminated.
Also ask: Do you use separate clean utensils? Is there a separate grill or pan used? Are the salts, peppers, spices, dressings & sauces all gluten-free? Sometimes sauces and other additions use thickeners or additives that contain gluten or have "may contain gluten" disclaimers. I avoid "may contain gluten" statements as it's not worth the risk. Traditional soy sauce contains gluten but there are gluten-free soy sauces available such as tamari and gluten-free soy sauces (they taste the same).
It might sound like overkill, but you can't be too careful. Double or triple check the meal is the 100 per cent gluten-free meal you ordered and remember to reiterate you have coeliac disease not just ask for the gluten-free option. Sometimes miscommunications can happen in the kitchen, a dish can be swapped or waitstaff can just be extremely busy. Mistakes do unfortunately happen so make sure you double-check to avoid being cross-contaminated.
Once you've dined out gluten-free a few times these questions won't feel like an imposition with the staff you're asking. They will become part of, what I like to call, your coeliac script. It only takes a few times of being cross-contaminated or 'glutened' (as we refer to it in the gluten-free community) for you to become more vigilant and proactive in your approach.
Do your absolute best in research, asking all the questions and work out if the venue will suit you or not. You can usually get a vibe speaking to staff about their gluten-free protocols. I call it the 'coeliac sixth sense'. It's an intuition and becomes sharper the more you dine out. Confidence grows over time.
Use this intuition to your advantage. If something seems off to begin with or you don't feel confident the venue understands your dietary needs, there's nothing wrong with leaving and finding somewhere that does.
If you're hesitant about eating in a shared kitchen, there are two dedicated gluten-free venues in Wollongong: The Bistro On Beaton & GF Eats.
Balinese Spice Magic also has a gluten-free menu. The owner is coeliac and understands cross-contamination well.
You can download the Find Me Gluten Free App for Wollongong here or check out these Illawarra eateries.
The Bistro on Beaton: 37 Foley St, Gwynneville NSW 2500, Australia
GF Eats: 203 Rothery St, Bellambi NSW 2518, Australia
Gringa: Shop 2/81 Meadow St, Tarrawanna NSW 2518, Australia
Wildginger: 45 Collins St, Kiama NSW 2533, Australia
Sneaky Burger: 51/63 Crown St, Wollongong NSW 2500, Australia 2500
Balinese Spice Magic: 130 Keira St, Wollongong NSW 2500, Australia
Toro Robata Sushi: 9/129 Corrimal St, Wollongong NSW 2500, Australia
Kneading Ruby: 5 Crown Ln, Wollongong NSW 2500, Australia
Lettuce B. Frank: 337 Crown St, Wollongong NSW 2500, Australia
All Good Things Cafe: 91 Burelli St, Wollongong NSW 2500, Australia
