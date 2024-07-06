Five tips for eating out safely in the Illawarra if gluten's your enemy

If you can, go to the venue early or when it's quiet to avoid their rush periods. A Google search will usually help determine the busy times. Inform the venue you have coeliac disease or you are strictly gluten-free for health reasons. Reiterate this several times to get the message across if needed. Most venues understand the severity of coeliac disease but if you simply say "I'm gluten-free" some may think they don't need to take it as seriously, deeming it more of a lifestyle diet. Ask if they have a gluten-free menu.