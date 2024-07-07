Sharks extend winning run to 11 whilst Lions make a statement in Group Seven

Shellharbour and Gerringong are still the Group Seven teams to beat with both registering NAIDOC round victories on Sunday, July 7.
Wet weather this week forced games to be moved to Cec Glenholmes and Ron Costello Oval respectively in round 13 of the competition.
The Sharks remained the league's only unbeaten side and stretched their winning run to 11 games following a 22-10 victory against Albion Park Oak Flats. Meanwhile the Lions are hot on the Sharks tails with a 56-12 win against Milton Ulladulla.
The respective wins mean Shellharbour sit top of the ladder on 22 points, with Gerringong in second on 20. The two have clear air on the rest of the table, with Warilla Lake South in third on 15 points following a gritty 14-12 win against Jamberoo.
But at this stage it's the Sharks and the Lions who look odds-on favourites to do battle for the premiership once more, like the pair did in 2023. At least that's the opinion of Gerringong coach Scott Stewart.
The Lions coach said he was impressed with his team to get the win against an impressive Bulldogs side who picked up a big result last week against league heavyweights the Gorillas.
The tries were shared around in the Gerringong team. There were doubles to Toby Gumley-Quine and Jamie Reay, whilst Denver and Nathan Ford, along with Beau Doosey, Hamish Holland, Jake Taylor, and Lachlan Weir all crossed over the line. Stewart said the win was crucial for a number of reasons.
"It sets us up pretty well for the back half of the year," Stewart said.
"We're happy with where we're sitting. We've got a bye now this week, and then we head into the last four of five games. We're both [Gerringong and Shellharbour] going alright. It looks like it will come down to when we play each other in the second round for the minor premiership.
"But we'll worry about ourselves at this stage and let them do what they're doing."
The Gerringong coach said he was impressed with his team to come away with the comprehensive result following a tight period of the game.
"We played some good footy in the second half. We stuck to what we know works for us. Our edges were really good and they caused them plenty of trouble. We had lots of contributors across the park."
Meanwhile Stingrays of Shellharbour picked up an important two points against Kiama, winning 30-20. Nowra Bomaderry had the bye.
