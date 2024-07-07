Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Sharks extend winning run to 11 whilst Lions make a statement in Group Seven

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
July 7 2024 - 6:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour and Gerringong lead the Group Seven competition by some margin after their respective wins in NAIDOC round. Pictures by Adam McLean
Shellharbour and Gerringong lead the Group Seven competition by some margin after their respective wins in NAIDOC round. Pictures by Adam McLean

Shellharbour and Gerringong are still the Group Seven teams to beat with both registering NAIDOC round victories on Sunday, July 7.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.