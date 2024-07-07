Illawarra Mercury
Wolves' unbeaten run ended at the hands of dramatic late Olympic winner

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 7 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 5:12pm
The Wolves went down 2-1 to Sydney Olympic in Wollongong on Sunday, July 7 in the NPL NSW competition. Picture by Robert Peet
The Wolves went down 2-1 to Sydney Olympic in Wollongong on Sunday, July 7 in the NPL NSW competition. Picture by Robert Peet

Oliver Puflett was the man responsible for breaking Wolves hearts as Sydney Olympic won 2-1 in Wollongong in a game that was a carbon copy to the one the two sides played earlier in the season.

