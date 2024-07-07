Wolves' unbeaten run ended at the hands of dramatic late Olympic winner

Oliver Puflett was the man responsible for breaking Wolves hearts as Sydney Olympic won 2-1 in Wollongong in a game that was a carbon copy to the one the two sides played earlier in the season.
The Wolves went down in front of their home fans in a loss that was hardly catastrophic, however mightily frustrating considering a victory would have seen them keep pace with the top five in the National Premier League NSW Men's competition.
Olympic won the match in injury time, similarly to how they did when the two sides met in their seven-goal thriller in Belmore in March. The loss for David Carney's side also ends their six-game unbeaten run.
Olympic captain Roy O'Donovan converted a penalty with 15 minutes left to go in the match.
The Wolves thought they had stolen a point when Chris McStay converted a penalty of his own in the 90th minute, before substitute Puflett provided a left-footed dagger into the net and also to the hearts of Wolves fans, who left WIN Stadium with nothing on Sunday, July 7.
The Wolves remain in that sixth and last finals spot with seven games left to play, but now have the likes of St George City, Western Sydney, and Olympic breathing down their necks, leaving no room for error going forward.
Wolves player Andre Takami said the team felt a sense of deja vu following the result.
"This happened to us the first time when we played them as well," Takami said.
"That's really what it comes down to at the end of the day. They've done it [won the game late] twice to us. We were good in patches, but obviously it wasn't good enough.
"We've just got to work on being consistent through the whole game."
The Wolves no.8 added that next week's clash against title contenders APIA Leichhardt would be huge for the team's season.
"It's a big game. Every game is big for us at the moment," he continued.
"We're trying to make the top four. That's our goal. But we've just got to keep on winning games week-by-week. That's all we've got to focus on."
The match was crucial for both sides in the race for the finals. The Wolves started the game inside the finals spots, whilst Olympic were in ninth - seven points behind Wollongong with a game in hand.
It was also a special occasion being the annual KidsWish Charity match.
Olympic were on the offensive early and Wolves goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic was called into action from the outset. Former A-League star O'Donovan had a great chance with the head inside two minutes, and the Wolves stopper pulled off a miraculous save.
In the 17th minute, the Wolves had their first shot on target via a McStay corner, onto the head to Dylan Ryan - who was unmarked - but guided the ball straight the Olympic goalkeeper Christopher Parsons.
Next it was Jake Trew to force Parsons into action. The Wolves no.9 swivelled on the edge of the area, but Parsons was up to the challenge and turned Trew's shot around the post.
Olympic were next to go close through Jack Simmons, who put his shot just wide, before Wolves right back Yagoub Mustafa hit a pile driver from the penalty area into the diving arms of Parsons.
Wolves captain Lachlan Scott went extremely close on the half-hour mark. He hit a low, driven shot wide of the left hand post, to the relief of the Olympic faithful.
Sebastian Hernandez almost scored for the Wolves with the last kick of the first half, but again an outstretched Parsons was up for the task.
A golden chance fell the way of Banri Kanaizumi 10 minutes after the restart. It was another Ryan header that was blocked, before the Wolves vice-captain blazed over the bar with a heap of Olympic players scrambling to get across in the box after a corner.
The Wolves were getting closer - this time through substitute Alex Masciovecchio. The move all started with him, with the ball falling to Scott who laid it off to the Wolves no.25, but he hit his shot over the bar.
McStay put one on a platter for Darcy Madden shortly after, but the header was put straight to Parsons. After 65 minutes, the Wolves were on top... but with nothing to show for it.
All of the Wolves attacking work meant little when Kanaizumi gave away a cheap penalty for a tug on the shirt of Teng Kuol in the 72nd minute, giving Olympic the chance to take the lead late on.
There was never any doubt really after seeing who was stepping up in O'Donovan. The Olympic captain took responsibility and scored the penalty, smashing it in the roof of the net to make it 1-0.
The Wolves had it all to do.
The Wolves had a golden chance to equalise when Takumi Ofuka was brought down in the box by an onrushing Parsons.
The ever-reliable McStay converted from the spot to make it 1-1, and with five minutes of injury time to play, the Wolves were looking for a winner.
But that's not how the script would pan out, rather, quite the opposite.
Kuol again proved key to the lead up play that saw the ball land at the feet of Puflett, who smashed home a left-footed shot into the bottom corner for a winner... 2-1.
The entire Olympic substitute bench - including coach Labinot Haliti - ran onto the field in celebration for they knew they had stolen a priceless victory in Wollongong.
The Wolves will have a massive game against APIA on Saturday, July 13. Kickoff is 5:30pm.
