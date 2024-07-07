Arthur Boyd's paintings of the Shoalhaven River return home after 40 years

Hundreds of art lovers poured into Bundanon at the weekend for the successful launch of its new exhibition, Wilder Times: Arthur Boyd and the mid-1980s landscape.
The packed opening featured a smoking ceremony, '80s-themed activities like badge-making and a wearable art workshop, art talks, and a performance by legendary First Nations rock-reggae band No Fixed Address.
And of course, the main attraction - more than a dozen Arthur Boyd paintings of the Shoalhaven landscape, back from a performing arts venue in Victoria for the first time since their creation in 1984.
The commission was one of several invitations to leading artists of the time by renowned designer, John Truscott, for the interiors of Arts Centre Melbourne.
These commissions were integral to Truscott's conception of the theatres as a "secular cathedral to the arts".
Sophie O'Brien, head of Curatorial and Learning at Bundanon, said the 14 pieces would be reunited with the landscape that inspired them.
"Boyd's 1984 commissioned suite of paintings are a hymn to the river, the rocky outcrops and the ever-changing natural world," she said.
"Looking back at this period through the lens of Australian collections, Wilder Times presents a view onto a particular time in Australian cultural history and invokes the vision Arthur and Yvonne Boyd had for a future Bundanon from their earliest days in this place."
Drawn from rough paintings and sketches made in the landscape and painted in his studio at Bundanon, the canvases record the Shoalhaven River from dawn to midnight, capturing the passing of time and the changing of the light.
Wilder Times will be accompanied by a full program of talks, workshops and live events throughout the season, and feature over 60 works from seminal Australian artists from the same time.
The accompanying survey brings together important works across painting, film, photography and printed material created by leading environmentally engaged artists working throughout the mid-'80s.
Artists include David Aspden, Arthur Boyd, Mac Betts, Vivienne Binns, Brian Blanchflower, Mike Brown, Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, Judy Cassab, Bob Clutterbuck, Liz Coats, Bonita Ely, Gerrit Fokkema, Helen Grace, Robert Jacks, Tim Johnson, Robert Macpherson, Susan Norrie, John Peart, Toni Robertson, Howard Taylor, Rover Joolama Thomas, Imants Tillers, Timmy Payangu Tjapangati, Richard Woldendorp, and Women of Utopia.
This selection of key works, on loan from significant public and private collections across Australia, contextualises the rapidly changing social, cultural, and political climate in which Boyd was producing large suites of new work for exhibitions across Australia and Europe.
It provides a snapshot into a period of cultural dynamism in Australia, when ideas of landscape, land ownership and environmental protection were actively interrogated.
Bundanon CEO Rachel Kent said they were thrilled to be working with the Arts Centre Melbourne in bringing the collection home.
"The conservation, protection and connection to our environment is a central ethos to Bundanon, not only as an art museum embedded in the landscape but also as a wildlife sanctuary on 1000 hectares of land," Ms Kent said.
"Boyd's landscapes are presented in context - and in conversation with - works by leading Australian artists of this period, drawn from public and private collections.
"These works offer a deep insight into an important moment in our collective history, continuing Boyd's legacy of creative, cultural and environmental learning."
