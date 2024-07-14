Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Books
Review

Untold stories behind Australia's biggest rock anthems revealed in new book

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
July 14 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(clockwise from bottom left) Jimmy Barnes and Cold Chisel, INXS and Chrissy Amphlett from the Divinyls.
(clockwise from bottom left) Jimmy Barnes and Cold Chisel, INXS and Chrissy Amphlett from the Divinyls.

Book review: Aussie Rock Anthems Top 40

When does a song become an anthem? That is a tough question.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.