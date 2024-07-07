Roosters rout Dragons in Jared Waerea-Hargreaves milestone game

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves celebrated his record-breaking 307 games by guiding his beloved Roosters to a comprehensive 42-12 victory over St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday.
But it was Roosters halfback Sam Walker who starred at Allianz Stadium, as he did the last time the two sides played at the venue on Anzac Day.
As they did on that day, the Roosters had their way with the Dragons, especially early on as they raced to a 14-0 lead midway through the first half.
But this time St George Illawarra hit back and were only trailing by two points with 30 minutes left to play before Trent Robinson's high-flying Tricolours posted 30 unanswered points to jump to third on the competition ladder.
Walker, who was the player-of-the-match on Anzac Day, again was a thorn in the Dragons' side, setting up two tries through kicks and finishing with 12 points after kicking six from seven shots at goal.
But it was all about Waerea-Hargreaves for the majority of the first half, even when the Roosters record-breaker was off the field.
Waerea-Hargreaves, playing his 307th game, the most played by any Roosters player in the Tricolours history, was a beast in attack and defence in the opening 10 minutes.
Walker also again caused St George Illawarra lots of pain in the first half, with the halfback's clever kick-through close to the line leading to the first try of the match to Victor Radley.
Walker, who destroyed the Dragons on Anzac Day, converted the try and then kicked a penalty goal to take the Roosters to a 8-0 lead after just nine minutes.
But then that man Waerea-Hargreaves was sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes and placed on report for a high shot on Francis Molo in the 17th minute.
The Dragons then had a bulk of possession close to the Roosters line in the 10 minutes Waerea-Hargreaves was off but could not crack the defence, despite having countless repeat sets of six close to the home-side's line.
To make matters worse for Shane Flanagan's men, the Roosters then travelled all the way to the Dragons 20 metre line on the back of a penalty and then Dom Young scored a try wide on the right-hand side
Immediately after Walker duly slotted the conversion from the sideline, Waerea-Hargreaves came back on the field with the Roosters leading 14-0.
It looked like the Tricolours would head to the sheds with that score, only for Jacob Liddle to catch the Roosters defenders napping and literally dive over for a try near the posts in the 37th minute.
Zac Lomax duly kicked the conversion to see the Roosters head to the halftime break only 14-6 in front.
The Red V came out of the sheds the better team early in the second and found themselves only two points down after Lomax converted Christian Tuipulotu's try in the 49th minute.
But by the 57th minute the Roosters had extended their lead back to 12 points on the back of tries to Lindsay Collins and Angus Crichton.
Walker was again at his brilliant best with his boot, with a clever kick close to the line leading to Crichton's try.
The game was just about over for the Dragons five minutes later when Collins scooped up a loose ball and passed to James Redesco to run 60 metres unleaded to cross for the Roosters fifth try of the game.
Daniel Tupou and Sitili Tupouniua also found the tryline for the Roosters late on as the Tricolours cruised to a 30-point win.
Waerea-Hargreaves was a very happy man after the game.
"I'm so proud. This means everything," he said in front of the 23,388 fans.
"It's just a proud moment for myself, my team and my family."
Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan was left frustrated and disappointed with his team's performance.
"I thought at the 55-minute mark it was 14-12 and we were going pretty well," he said.
"We were going toe to toe with them and then a few things just went against us, a couple of six-agains and a couple of penalties and fatigue and probably a lack of execution on our part as well.
"I thought we went 55 minutes with them and it was just disappointing how the back end of the game panned out."
Flanagan said it was important now for the Dragons to put the loss behind them and focus on upcoming important games, starting with a trip to play the Brisbane Broncos next Saturday night.
"We just need to take our medicine today and look at the positives out of it. There were some good things that we did, but in the end they were just too strong ," he said.
"It was a big day for them. They were up, they were running hard and making their tackles for Jared and so on.
"I can't be worrying about us too much today. I've got to move on.
"There's some big games ahead for us. We need to make sure that we learn a little bit from today, but move on and focus on what's in front of us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.