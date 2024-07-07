Wollongong Santa pub crawl's best (and wildest) moments over the years

And just like that, it's over.
After 30 years, Wollongong says goodbye to SantaFest (better known as Santa pub crawl) and all the riotous, joyful, sometimes messy fun that goes with it.
Each year, an Illawarra Mercury photographer headed to the North Gong to capture all the "omg, that's so Wollongong" moments, the costumes, the dancing - and the shoeys.
As the organisers hand the mantle to Kiama SantaFest, we've raided our archives for some of the happiest - and wildest - photos of the iconic Christmas festival over the years.
Read about why its ending here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.