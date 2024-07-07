Mum banned from seeing son's milestone moments

An Albion Park mum is not just mystified about a decision to ban her from her son's school for 12 months - but heartbroken, too.
Daniella Lopez has been prevented from attending Jamberoo Public School's after an incident late in May.
She spoke with reporter Tareyn Varley who followed the trail to the Education Department and the NSW Police.
Glen Humphries analyses the remarkable goings-on at Kiama Council, and for something completely different, now the plug's been pulled on Wollongong's SantaFest, take a pictorial walk down memory lane.
