Jason Ryles signs four-year deal as Parramatta Eels head coach

Former Dragon Jason Ryles will be the next head coach of the Parramatta Eels.
The former St George Illawarra Dragon, now an assistant coach at the Melbourne Storm, has been appointed on a four-year deal.
Parramatta ended the long wait to replace Brad Arthur with an early-morning announcement on Monday, following last week's board meeting.
Ryles' appointment means he has beaten Josh Hannay for the job, while Dean Young and interim coach Trent Barrett were the other main contenders.
Ryles has long been viewed as an NRL coach in waiting, having been stuck behind Craig Bellamy at the Melbourne Storm in recent years.
For an extended period, Ryles was understood to be in the frame to becoming the Dragons next head coach after Anthony Griffin was sacked in May 2023.
Ryles, born in Wollongong and with more than 150 first grade games under his belt for the Dragons, also played for the Melbourne Storm, the Sydney Roosters and Catalans.
Ryles is considered one of the best emerging coaches in the game and brings a wealth of experience in winning environments and high performance cultures to the Eels, while also having been mentored by two of the most respected and successful coaches in the game in Craig Bellamy and Trent Robinson.
Ryles will see out the season in Melbourne, before joining Parramatta after this year's finals.
His first immediate challenge will be retaining the core members of Parramatta's squad, with Dylan Brown holding an option in his contract to leave at the end of 2025.
"I am incredibly honoured to be appointed head coach of the Parramatta Eels," Ryles said.
"This is a club with a rich history and a passionate fanbase. I look forward to coaching these young men."
Ryles' appointment will also raise questions over who will eventually replace Bellamy in Melbourne, with the veteran coach on a year-by-year arrangement at the Storm.
"We are delighted to welcome Jason to the Parramatta Eels, Eels chairman Sean McElduff said.
"Jason's proven track record in winning environments, combined with his passion for developing young talent perfectly aligns with the direction we are taking our club.
"We have a strong NRL roster and a group of exciting young players coming through our pathways programs.
"We believe Jason is the ideal person to build a strong connection within the playing group, across the club and with the passionate Parramatta Eels fanbase."
Australian Associated Press
