Brit brings his hit magic realism photo exhibition to Wollongong

A whimsical photography exhibition that created a sensation in England has made its way to the Illawarra.
The magic realism of Brit Jonathan Cooper, who moved with his family to Towradgi three months ago, is set to delight visitors to Wollongong Art Gallery from now until July 28.
Cooper's monochrome series, called Life Line, emerged from a lightbulb moment he had while walking along the promenade in England's West Kirby some years back.
A favourite spot for photography groups, the much-loved marine lake had been shot from nearly every angle over the years and Cooper racked his brain for a fresh concept.
It came to him one day as he looked out at the people walking atop a flood wall some 100 metres away.
By positioning himself behind street furniture and random objects on the promenade, he found he could place the shrunken figures in the distance in all sorts of playful and absurd scenarios.
"I could have them walking on people's heads or walking on balls, you know, I could just create the total illusion of all these little people in another world, infiltrating our world on this side," he said.
For the next 16 months, Cooper would head down to the lake about four times a week and stay put for up to four hours a day.
He would carefully set up the shot, framed exactly the way he wanted it, then wait for people in the distance to enter it.
"Generally something happened, but it takes a hell of a long time," he said.
"I must have shot at at least 5000 to 8000 pictures."
In one photo, it appears as if two people are desperately running away from a massive boulder coming their way.
In reality, the ball was the top of a pillar in front of him and the little people were two joggers on the flood wall in the distance.
Another photo shows two little people on a roof about to get pecked by a swooping bird.
"I was waiting for someone to walk on the roof, but obviously I can't judge if the bird's going to appear," he said.
"And then bang, the bird appeared and you get it in the shot, then you look at it and it's like, 'oh wow'.
"So it's all candid, none of it's posed or anything, things just happen and that's how you build the story out of it."
This kind of forced perspective photography of people at West Kirby marine lake had never been done before and the resulting exhibition proved a major hit.
Cooper showed his work at Williamson Art Gallery in Birkenhead, which became, he said, the highest-selling exhibition in the gallery's 100-year history.
"What I mean by the highest selling, is more art was shifted out of there than any exhibition they've ever had," he said.
The affordable prices of the prints were one of the reasons they ran off the shelf.
Another was the sheer originality of the photos and the way they helped the public look at something familiar in a fantastical way.
Cooper also put its success down to a love of the absurd.
"When you actually see the whole thing, it's funny," he said.
"The thing about black and white photography and social photography, it can be a bit heavy and it's not what I like photographing.
"I like simple things, funny things, things for everybody, things for all the family."
Life Line is an exhibition of two series, with the other one featuring overexposed, coloured images of an imaginary line that captures the public's movements as they walk along the marine lake.
He has a book coming out that showcases 70 images in black and white and 30 in colour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.