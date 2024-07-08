Kiama budget still in the red - but it's better than before

A $5.4 million budget deficit doesn't look great - until its compared to what the books looked like years ago.
That's the situation for Kiama Municipal Council, which is reporting an expected 2024-25 budget shortfall of $5.4 million.
While the sale of Blue Haven Bonaira will boost that bottom line, the deficit is a reflection of the true state of the council finances as any grants or asset sales have not been factored in.
The revised Performance Improvement Order issued by Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig requires the council budget to be in good health without relying on a one-off bump via asset sales.
Council CEO Jane Stroud said it was worth remembering that the 2019-20 budget was $8.1 million in the red.
Ms Stroud said the deficit was predicted to decline to $2.7 million in 2025-26 before returning an operating surplus of $700,000 in 2026-27.
"This represents the culmination of what has been an incredibly difficult budget to put together for our organisation," Ms Stroud said.
"But what we have now is a good start towards delivering a surplus budget in two years, as required by our Performance Improvement Order."
"To start the work of getting this council back in form is no mean feat."
Those future budgets will come into place for the next council, as local government elections take place in September this year.
That new council that comes into chambers after September will also have to abide by the Performance Improvement Order and Ms Stroud said lasting policy decisions would be required to keep the budgets on track.
"Kiama Council is no longer in a position where efficiencies and savings are the answer," she said.
"Where we go next will require political decisions from our incoming councillors.
"The most important of these will be deciding our core business as a council, following the review of our essential and non-essential services, which is already under way.
"The divestment decision of Blue Haven Bonaira was a monumental one for this council, and the size and complexity of the undertaking cannot be ignored.
"However, the sale of assets alone is not the answer. We will need to focus on what we have to deliver for our community versus what is nice to do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.