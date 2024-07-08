Thief ditched his old kicks for new ones at the scene of Gwynneville break-in

A thief who ransacked a Gwynneville unit while a man was inside asleep came undone after he left his old kicks at the scene and replaced them with fresh ones.
Brian Mongta-Kelly, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence when he faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, July 3.
Tendered court documents state two residents of the unit arrived home at around 2.30am on September 17, 2023 to find a pair of Puma joggers sitting on their front porch shoe rack which they'd never seen before.
They went inside and saw their property had been ransacked, before waking up their housemate who had slept through the whole ordeal.
The residents contacted triple-0 and reported a break-in after noticing their green push bike, Oakley-branded sunglasses, shoes, earrings, purse, bum bag, a NSW driver's licence, and $300 cash were missing.
Police stopped Mongta-Kelly shortly after when they saw him riding the green push bike nearby and activated their body-worn cameras before asking what he was doing.
He appeared "sweating and fidgeting" as he said he was looking for discarded cigarettes, eventually making full admissions to stealing the bike, with black gloves and multi-tools found in his backpack.
After Mongta-Kelly's arrest, he admitted in an interview that he rummaged through the victims' unit and took his old shoes off and replaced them with a pair belonging to one of the residents near the door.
Mongta-Kelly will receive his sentence date in the District Court next month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.