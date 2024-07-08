Wollongong's newest cafe opens for business saying 'Casa mia casa tua'

The fresh aroma of coffee and baked Italian goods marked the opening of Nate's House on Wollongong's Market Street on Monday, July 8.
Named after the owners' 11-week-old grandson, Nathaniel, the CBD's newest coffee shop is a true family affair and promises to welcome everyone.
Wiradjuri man Robert Boyland hopes the new venue can be more than a coffee shop but can also be part of the community.
Mr Boyland and his wife, Amy, may run the show, but they are supported by their six children - Holly, 23; Georgia, 22; Kaitlyn, 19; Mariah, 17; Noah, 17; and Isaac, 14.
While Holly, mother to Nathaniel, is based in Wagga, the remaining siblings will help out behind the counter.
Georgia said the family loves working together, describing Caitlyn as their "milkshake girl" and Mariah as the coffee expert.
"We've all worked together before. We used to work in a cafe together in Wagga, us girls, and we used to love it," she said.
"I'm so excited. It's such a great opportunity - you don't get this every day. Especially a family-run business, usually people can't work with their families - it doesn't mesh well. But we love our family so much."
Mr Boyland, 46, said that with his Wiradjuri and his wife's Italian backgrounds, they hoped to create a unique menu including locally sourced ingredients.
"We're definitely influenced by our Italian heritage, which you can probably tell because we do have a lot of Italian products, like the sourdough pizza bases. We'll have semolina. We'll have the sourdough pizzas, the sourdough pizza sandwiches," he said.
"We'll also be influenced by local suppliers and farmers up in Wilton."
The former Harvey Norman salesman added that while the cafe might sell coffee, pizza, and sourdough sandwiches, it aims to be part of the community.
"We have that saying at the front where it's, 'casa mia casa tua,' which means my house, your house. Everyone is welcome. It's your house, too," he said.
