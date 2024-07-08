All the photos from Balgownie's heartbreaking NSW State Cup semifinal loss

It wasn't the result Balgownie JFC's U15 boys were after but their coach Earle Canvin couldn't be prouder of his team's showing at Ian McLennan Park on Sunday
Balgownie were chasing back-to-back Football NSW State Cup titles, after claiming the trophy in 2023, in the U14 age group, but will have to settle for a top-four finish after losing 1-0 to Collaroy Cromer.
Canvin was disappointed not to progress to the grand final but stressed his Rangers side could hold their heads high.
"We lost the game yesterday but the boys can hold their heads high, they gave it their all," he said.
"At the semi finals stage of the State Cup you're playing against very good teams.
"Unfortunately we were a touch below our best and conceded a soft goal early on and it made it hard for us for the rest of the game because the other team are very well organised and were happy to sit back and let us come at them.
"In the end we weren't good enough to get a goal even though we had numerous opportunities but that's how it goes sometimes."
Canvin though couldn't fault the support his team enjoyed from one of the biggest crowds he has ever seen at a stand-alone under 15s game.
"The support we got was unbelievable. I don't know that I've seen a bigger crowd for a one off under 15 game for a long, long time unless it was potentially a grand final," he said.
"But the crowd and support we had yesterday from the seniors and juniors and other football people was superb.
"I really want to thank John Whiddett and Football South Coast for allowing us and Bulli U13s to play at Ian McLennan Park. If they hadn't allowed us we wouldn't have been able to play and we would not have had such a great crowd.
"I know all the players are very thankful, as am I."
Despite the loss, this Balgownie side, the majority who been together since under 12s, have enjoyed a great run of results.
"I think it's only the third game they've lost in four years," Canvin said.
"It's one of those things where you learn a lot more from a loss than what you ever do a win.
"Our success has been built more on our players have belief in what we're trying to do. If you have belief and you buy into the process you get good results.
"They understand that the process that they've been on has enabled them to create the success.
"It's not necessarily because they're great players. They're a really good team that work hard.
"That's why you get results because of how hard you're prepared to work.
"I often say that when we're out training in the rain or at indoor or in the gym, we're out training when other people don't, and that's why you get advantages."
