North Wollongong restaurant licensee's drug supply charges dropped

A North Wollongong restaurant licensee has had a raft of serious supply charges laid against him dropped after he was busted buying cocaine from the boss of a widespread drug operation.
Andrea Rubbo, 43, was a lowly player in the cocaine ring that Raptor Squad detectives had been watching and listening in on for some months.
The high-profile Lucia's by the Sea licensee was caught up in the series of sweeping arrests in May 2023, and was slapped with seven serious charges. More than a dozen more disparate players were also arrested.
However 18 months on, the prosecution case against Rubbo changed dramatically as he prepared to fight the charges in a hearing at Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
The seven charges, which included three counts of supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug, were dropped and Rubbo instead pleaded guilty to knowingly taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug and two counts of possessing cocaine - namely, a total of 28 grams.
Defence barrister Daniel Grippi told the court Rubbo's involvement extended to him buying coke for his own consumption, adding that his workplace was suffering significant financial pressure which led to a "mismanagement of emotions".
"The offender comes before the court not as someone who is distributing or supplying drugs into the community," Mr Grippi said.
"The matter resulted in a significant change in the prosecution case, including charges that indicated he did have participation in a drug organisation or syndicate at the time.
"It is nothing like that."
Detectives installed secret cameras inside the unit of the alleged drug ring's boss, Mustajab Turi, in January 2023 and gathered a trove of evidence.
Tendered court documents reveal Rubbo had been in touch with Turi on WhatApp as early as August 2022 when he sent a message requesting Turi supply cocaine to someone he knew.
Rubbo said that person was a "neurosurgeon" who wanted "three" and that he was on the way to pick up the goods in an Uber.
In April 2023, Rubbo was caught on camera in Turi's unit snorting cocaine after Turi pulled it out of a drawer and placed it on the countertop. Rubbo left shortly after with 14 grams of the drug.
He was captured at Turi's again the following month, where they negotiated how much cocaine Rubbo would buy off him. Rubbo initially set out to buy 3.5 grams, but ended up purchasing half an ounce for $5000.
He was arrested at his Wollongong home on May 30, 2023 and spent five days behind bars before being granted bail.
On Monday, the police prosecutor conceded the matter no longer crossed the threshold to jail.
Mr Grippi said Rubbo is a "charitable" man who contributes to a local football club and boxing gym, adding he suffered extra-curial punishment after the allegations against him were published widely by the media.
The lawyer referred to a letter of apology penned by Rubbo in which he outlined his remorse.
Magistrate Michael Love adjourned Rubbo's matter and ordered a pre-sentence report to further examine the circumstances surrounding his offending.
