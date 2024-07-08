'A sense of pride': Why NAIDOC Week is important to Illawarra residents

First Nations residents of the Illawarra have described how important it is to them to see the community at large celebrating Indigenous cultures as this year's NAIDOC Week kicks off.
Hundreds of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people showed up to the Shellharbour Civic Centre on Monday for the council's NAIDOC Community Day, which included a smoking ceremony, flag-raising, a free barbecue lunch and activities including dance, weaving and art.
The theme of NAIDOC Week in 2024 is 'Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud', which acknowledges the endurance of Indigenous cultures and the need to amplify the voices of those who have not been heard.
It was recognising this "strength and resilience of our culture" that Sharni Harvey, a Yuin woman who grew up on Dharawal country, described as the focus of NAIDOC Week.
Ms Harvey believed it was easy for broader Australia to forget the country had the world's oldest living culture, so it was good to see people talking and learning about it.
"It's really beautiful to be celebrated," she said.
Gumbaynggir and Dhungatti "spiritual warrior" Ivan Morris attended Shellharbour's celebrations on Monday to connect to the community and celebrate Indigenous culture.
"It means a lot," Mr Morris said of NAIDOC Week.
"Definitely a sense of pride in being who I am... and being able to celebrate with the broader community, my people and the broader community."
As a father of two Wodi Wodi children, Dale Wakeham said it was very important that his children were connected to their culture.
He said he did a lot of cultural activities with his kids, including teaching his son the didgeridoo.
"I'm just here to show my respects," he said of attending the Shellharbour event.
Ms Harvey said people were becoming more united and while growing up it was hard being subjected to racist stereotypes, the community was now more multicultural and accepting of other cultures.
Mr Morris noted that attendance at the annual Shellharbour event was only growing and people from all backgrounds, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, were showing up, which was "what NAIDOC is all about".
NAIDOC Week traces its origins back to the protest and congress held in Sydney on Australia Day 1938, the Day of Mourning, which became an annual occasion.
In the 1950s the event was moved to July and became a day of celebration, too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.