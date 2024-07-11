Nearly 1.5 hours and 279 bids: Warrawong home sells at auction

An "epic" auction ensued as a home in the oft-maligned suburb of Warrawong sold after a staggering 279 bids were placed.
The auction attracted 20 registered bidders and a sizeable crowd of onlookers.
The property had never been on the open market, having been in the same family for about 60 years.
The home sold for $800,000 under the hammer.
The selling agent filled us in on the sale.
In other auction news, first home buyers have scored a Woonona home.
The home in the sought-after suburb sold for $1.39 million.
According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Woonona is $1.4 million.
Mercury readers were intrigued recently when a Towradgi property sold under the hammer, despite only having one registered bidder.
The buyer placed six bids as negotiations took place under auction conditions.
It's winter time, and some Illawarra buyers and sellers are likely hibernating while they wait for the prime spring property season.
This extends to the world of auctions, where the prospect of standing out in the cold to place a bid may not seem as appealing, or sellers perhaps don't feel it's the most appropriate conditions to showcase their property.
However, winter could well be a savvy time to auction your home, experts say.
Meanwhile, there has been a host of record-breaking sales set throughout various parts of the Illawarra in recent weeks.
Now, an absolute waterfront home in Wollongong's northern suburbs will join their ranks if the property achieves its asking price.
The home at 8 Paterson Road, Coalcliff is on the market with a guide of $7 million.
Moving on from the high-end of the market, it's a key question for prospective home buyers throughout the Illawarra - what's on the market and also affordable?
With some help from property valuation and advisory company Herron Todd White's latest report, we've looked at examples of what $750,000 will buy across multiple locations throughout the region.
The results span from Wollongong's northern suburbs to a popular seaside town in the south.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. This recently renovated, four-bedroom home in Figtree boasts generous proportions and multiple living areas, making it an impressive sanctuary for a large or growing family.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.