Yours & Owls reaches milestone with 10th birthday

Back in 2014, the first Yours & Owls went ahead at Stuart Park.
On the bill were Dune Rats, Safia, The Griswolds and some kids called Hockey Dad.
Perhaps there wasn't any thought this little festival in Wollongong would be going a decade later - but it has.
The 'official' Yours and Owls festival has been pushed back to early 2025, due to availability issues with some of the headliners.
But so as not to leave the city without Gong Christmas, there's a one-day festival on October 12 at the University of Wollongong.
It's the 10th Birthday Pre-Party which will include Golden Features, Peking Duk, Alice Ivy, Anna Lunoe, Cxloe, Hellcat Speedracer, Ninajirachi and Running Touch.
If that's not enough, there are more acts to be announced in the coming months.
Pre sale for Tickets is 8.30am on Wednesday, with the general public able to have a crack from 8.30am on Thursday.
Pre-sale ticker purchasers go into the draw to win two skydive vouchers to dive into the festival plus other great stuff.
