How to cook meth: Kiama chef busted with lucrative drug-making recipe

A Kiama chef has confessed to being caught with a recipe and knives, but not the kind you'd find in the pub kitchen he's familiar with.
Drew Anthony Orlando was busted with a step-by-step recipe detailing how to cook meth when he was pulled over while driving a hire car in Berkeley on December 29 last year.
Police said Orlando, 34, appeared to be erratically fidgeting when they approached the vehicle and saw a large container of hydrochloric acid, a chemical used to manufacture meth, next to him.
Tendered court documents state he initially denied having anything adverse in the car, but admitted there was a small amount of cocaine in a resealable bag in the driver's side door.
A subsequent search revealed 11 shotgun rounds inside a duffel bag, as well as three parts that made up a complete sawn-off double barrel shotgun. A folding knife was also unearthed in a backpack.
Police found the recipe to manufacture meth on an A4 sheet of paper inside a wallet, which Orlando said belonged to him and was worth "a decent amount of money".
Orlando initially denied knowing the weapon was there, however came clean when he dialled into Wollongong Local Court on Monday, July 8.
He pleaded guilty to eight offences including possessing instructions for the manufacture of a prohibited drug, possessing a firearm without authority, having custody of a knife in public, and learner driver not accompanied.
A pre-sentence report was ordered by the magistrate, who noted Orlando has prior drug matters on his rap sheet. He is scheduled to learn his fate next month.
"Thank you your Honour, have a lovely day," Orlando said after Magistrate Michael Love adjourned the matter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.