Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

How to cook meth: Kiama chef busted with lucrative drug-making recipe

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 8 2024 - 5:50pm, first published 5:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How to cook meth: Kiama chef busted with lucrative drug-making recipe
How to cook meth: Kiama chef busted with lucrative drug-making recipe

A Kiama chef has confessed to being caught with a recipe and knives, but not the kind you'd find in the pub kitchen he's familiar with.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.