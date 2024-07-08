Meet the woman leading an Australian-first trauma recovery centre

Maree Kerr has an important job on her hands and large shoes to fill as the new CEO of the Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre.
But as Illawarra Health Centre executive director Sally Stevenson told reporter Natalie Croxon, no one is more prepared for the role than Ms Kerr, who comes to it with impeccable credentials in healthcare, consulting, and business.
In other news, Yours and Owls festival turns ten this year, but you'll have to wait for tenth birthday party celebrations until 2025. Reporter Glen Humphries explains the wait and what festival organisers have planned for 2024 instead.
Thanks for reading,
Gayle Tomlinson, Editor
