Dapto junior Zac De Jesus in Young Socceroos squad for ASEAN Championships

The rise and rise of Dapto junior Zac De Jesus continues with the Sydney FC defender selected in the Young Socceroos squad to contest the 2024 ASEAN U-19 Boys' Championship in Surakarta, Indonesia from July 17-29.
The 18-year-old Lakelands Lions junior is part of head coach Trevor Morgan's 23-player squad which has been drawn in Group B for the tournament, alongside Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.
The squad features several players who have been elevated to senior A-League Men squads in the last 12-months including De Jesus (Sydney FC), Jake Najdovski (Western United FC), Tiago Quintal (Sydney FC) and Fabian Talladira (Adelaide United FC).
Australia will play all their group stage fixtures out of Gelora 10 November Stadium.
The tournament - formerly known as the AFF Championship - features 12 members from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Football Federation.
The 2024 edition of the Championship - which is also contested at U-16 level - will be Australia's ninth appearance, having previously won the tournament on five occasions (2006, 2008, 2010, 2016, 2019).
Morgan said the Championships provided an important opportunity to expose players to challenging tournament conditions in Asia.
"This tournament is a perfect chance to develop these players through competitive matches and allow them to show what they can bring come September," Morgan said.
"We've made several considerations when selecting this squad, including allowing players who travelled to South America in June a chance to rest before they join A-League pre-season at their respective clubs, and most importantly, the opportunity for this group players to gain experience and perform for their country, something they have earned.
"We've had the chance to completely change the squad between assemblies and the fact we can do this shows the depth of talent available, and the belief we have in giving players the chance to step up.
"It's important we continue to develop this group as they move through our pathway, and being involved in tournament football is the perfect environment to achieve that."
The Young Socceroos will arrive in Indonesia in the wake of the Joeys being crowned 2024 ASEAN U-16 Boys' Champions, courtesy of a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Thailand in the final.
Joeys' head coach and Young Socceroos' assistant, Brad Maloney won't remain in Indonesia, and instead will attend the upcoming 2024 National Youth Championships Boys' Tournament in Wollongong.
The Young Socceroos play Laos on Thursday, July 18 at 6pm (AEST), Vietnam on Sunday, July 21 at 6pm (AEST) and Myanmar on Wednesday, July 24 at 6pm (AEST).
