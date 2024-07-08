Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Dapto junior Zac De Jesus in Young Socceroos squad for ASEAN Championships

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 8 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 2:53pm
Dapto teen and Sydney FC defender Zac De Jesus has been selected to represent the Young Socceroos. Picture by Robert Peet
The rise and rise of Dapto junior Zac De Jesus continues with the Sydney FC defender selected in the Young Socceroos squad to contest the 2024 ASEAN U-19 Boys' Championship in Surakarta, Indonesia from July 17-29.

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

