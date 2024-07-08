Sam Goodman ready to take a risk to win in front of Wollongong home fans

As the mandatory challenger to Japanese icon Naoya Inoue's undisputed super-bantamweight crown, many in the boxing world feel Sam Goodman is taking a risk of sorts fighting the 25-0 Thai Chainoi Worawut in Wollongong on Wednesday night.
But the way the Albion Park product Goodman sees it, every fight is a risk, and it was always his intention to headline another Wollongong pay-per-view in July.
"Every fight is a risk but it was pencilled in a long time ago that I'd be fighting in July as well because we didn't know what was happening with the belts being tied up or who [Inoue] was fighting again," he said.
"But like I have done for multiple fights, I've decided to stay active .
"I was always pencilled in to fight on this date, and here we are."
While Goodman is focusing totally on handing Chainoi 'Rock Man' Worawut his first ever loss, the 25-year-old who is undefeated in six years and 18 consecutive appearances, expects to face Inoue in December.
Although the undisputed super bantamweight king Inoue must first himself get through a proposed September headliner, most likely against Irishman TJ Doheny.
Speaking through an interpreter during Monday's official press conference at WIN Entertainment Centre, Thai star Worawut also stated his dream was to fight Inoue, but stressed he also was focused fully on the job at hand of beating Goodman.
For his part Goodman hit back at reports suggesting he has no interest in fighting Inoue for all four belts, despite his mandatory status.
"My end goal is not just fighting him, it's actually to be that guy, to become undisputed champion," he told the Mercury.
"It's not even really about the opponent. For me it's about winning all the belts, and he's got them all, so he's the guy I want to fight.
"But I'm not looking towards that so much at the moment. It's all about Wednesday night and getting past this one.
"If you look too far in the future, the present will catch up with you.
"I'm not looking past Wednesday night at all, this is a must win fight."
The July 10 bout will be a return to the scene of his fourth-round TKO victory over Victorian Mark Schleibs in March, while former NRL bad-boy Curtis Scott will also back up at the WEC for a showdown with AFL legend Barry Hall.
The war-of-words between the two continued on Monday, after Scott called out the Hall-of-Famer moments after his second-round stoppage of former on-field NRL rival Joey Leilua in March.
But for many in the crowd, hearing the thoughts of their hometown hero Goodman was of most importance.
For his part, Goodman said he always felt a sense of pride being able to do what he loves most in front of his family and friends in Wollongong.
"It fills me with great pride to be here and to get to do what I do but my process won't change," he said.
"I will do what needs to be done, whether I'm fighting here, there or anywhere. So it doesn't really matter but I'll enjoy the whole experience again, and I'll soak up all the energy from all my support and look to perform and put my best foot forward."
Goodman's promotors No Limit Boxing have put together a strong card for his second home-town PPV in the space of four months.
Apart from the two fights already mentioned, the card will also see hard-hitting Queenslander Liam Wilson venture up to lightweight after falling short of three and two-division world champions Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez in two tilts at world super-featherweight gold.
He'll take on 21-1 rising lightweight Youseff 'Uwee' Dib, brother of former world champion Billy Dib, with the winner perhaps eyeing an all-Australian showdown with former unified lightweight world champion George Kambosos.
Other highlights on the main card include Novocastrian sledgehammer Brandon Grach, who produced the KO of the year on fellow heavy-hitter Liam Talivaa (who will feature on the prelim card) in November last year.
He'll take on 6-0 John Maila, while the show will also be a first outing under the No Limit banner for English-born Australian Commonwealth Games rep Billy Polkinghorn.
