'Future stars': Young cast stuns in Wollongong's production of Frozen Jr

During auditions for Wollongong's youth production of Frozen Jr, the musical director found himself underlining names and scribbling notes next to them.
Future musical theatre star. This kid's going to be on Broadway.
"I still remember who they are and I truly believe it - some of them, there's just no chance they will not be successful in some part of musical theatre," Liam Woods said.
Woods, who founded Woods-Ray Theatricals nine years ago when he was just 15 years old, said more than 100 children auditioned for the local production of the cult favourite Disney musical.
"It's almost scary how much local talent there is," he said.
"To get that number down to a cast of 34 was quite a feat.
"The future of Illawarra performance is very bright in my eyes."
Chelsea Kokden and Jade Woods - both triple-threats at Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts (WHSPA) - scored principal roles in Frozen Jr and are on Woods' "ones to watch" list.
Chelsea, a featured artist in Schools Spectacular and Southern Stars, plans to attend NIDA after finishing high school next year so she can pursue a career in musical theatre.
But right now, her focus is on the opening day of Frozen Jr at WHSPA's theatre on Thursday, July 11, and her role as Elsa.
"I've been performing my whole life and I've done Frozen before, so this show's kind of like second nature to me and I loved it the first time I played Elsa," she said.
"I'm so keen to do it, it's been about four months of rehearsals and I think we're all ready to get out there and show people how good the show is."
Year 8 student Jade Woods, who plays Anna, also dreams of becoming a professional singer and actor in the future.
"I just love performing for everyone, I love making people happy and watching me perform, and I feel better when I'm on stage," she said.
Woods said the decision to bring Frozen to Illawarra theatre lovers was an easy one.
"On a personal level I'm obsessed with Frozen and I think everybody should be," he said.
"Disney does such brilliant musicals and there's such a charm to it that works so well for musical theatre.
"And it makes the people in the show feel good and have a good time and i think our audiences will have a good time with it as well.
"We had our final rehearsal on Sunday afternoon and I said to the kids 'all you need now is a stage and an audience'."
Nine years ago, Woods - then a Year 9 student at Holy Spirit College - saw the need for an amateur community-based theatre company that produced youth musicals.
"A lot of the societies around presented solely adult shows so young people would be be pushing to get into the ensemble," he said.
"I thought there was a really good opportunity at the time for there to be more shows that featured young people in the main parts and for them to have a bit more involvement with production teams and creative roles.
"That's why we started - to give young performers a chance to do principal roles and have a moment to shine in a quality professional show."
While Woods-Ray Theatricals has progressed into adult shows with adult crew members, he makes it a priority to ensure there's a always place for the youth.
"Our production team, we've got a mix of young people and middle-aged adults, but our directors, choreographers and stage manager are all in their early 20s," Woods said.
"And then going to our backstage crew and our technology department, a lot are school-aged students who are maybe studying entertainment or they're just keen to be involved, or some of them have siblings in the show and just want to help out."
The company was recently incorporated and there's now a committee to help run it, with Woods currently presiding.
His day job is lighting technician for Opera Australia.
Frozen Jr runs from July 11-14. Morning, matinee, and evening performances across the weekend at Wollongong High School of Performing Arts theatre. Tickets available here.
